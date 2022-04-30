Members of a local Boys & Girls Club unit gave a gift to the future during a Friday Arbor Day celebration.
The Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain was joined by the City of Greenville officials and members of ReLeaf, a local tree-planting nonprofit, to highlight the need for trees in the local community.
“They are a renewable resource and they are healthy for us in many respects,” said Hunt McKinnon, president of ReLeaf, an organization that during a 32-year period has planted more than 3,000 trees throughout Greenville.
“Arbor Day reminds us that if you like breathing, they’ll make some oxygen so you can do that,” McKinnon said. “They’ll take your excess carbon dioxide and if it’s raining too much they’ll keep your yard from washing away. They create habitat for birds and squirrels and other animals you like.”
The city and ReLeaf selected the Gorham unit for this year’s Arbor Day celebration because older students from the location participated in a tree planting event in October at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and West 10th Street.
“We thought it was such a great idea we wanted to have Arbor Day here,” McKinnon said.
Seven indigenous trees were planted along the unit’s Ward Street boundary: oak, dogwood, saucer magnolia and a Chinese pistache as a specimen tree, which is a tree grown to be a focal point in a garden setting, near the playground pergola.
“To actually see somebody plant a tree and then to participate and do it yourself is much more meaningful than just saying you should plant trees,” said Alice Arnold, a professor of art at East Carolina University and co-coordinator of ReLeaf’s Arbor Day celebration.
Arnold’s ECU students, who are elementary education majors, have participated in tree-related projects with members of the Gorham unit since the semester began in January.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly presented a proclamation on the importance of trees and explained the origins of Arbor Day.
The holiday first was celebrated in Nebraska in 1872 when more than one million trees were planted across the state.
“ReLeaf is a great organization that helps the city achieve its mission of planting trees,” Connelly said.
Greenville’s tree-planting efforts have earned it a Tree City USA designation for the last 35 years.
“We’ll continue to plant trees throughout our community and show the community how important it is to continue valuing trees,” Connelly said. “It beautifies our city; trees provide wonderful environmental advantages to our city so our partnership with ReLeaf is great.”
State Rep. Brian Farkas is working with the North Carolina Forest Service to secure a grant to help ReLeaf inventory the trees it planted and develop a maintenance program.
“It will help make sure the tree loss rate goes down. When you get that mechanism in place, good data is everything,” Farkas said.
“What I enjoy most about tree planting is they are beautiful, they cool us down and are great for the environment,” Farkas said. “We are building a legacy. It’s really exciting to know the children here are going to be able to enjoy them in the years to come, and then the children after them.”