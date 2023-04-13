garden tour

The Historic Bath Garden Club recently enjoyed a tour of the Pitt County Arboretum with Extension Master Gardeners. Tours with the Master Gardners also can be scheduled by contacting the Cooperative Extension Office at 902-1700.

 Contributed photo

The Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle, offers free fun and educational garden tour experiences at noon on the second Friday of the month.

The Northside Plant Walks utilize the arboretum and the Northside Walking Trail to tell a unique story about different plants with each tour, the county reports.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.