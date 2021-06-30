A North Carolina woman who suffered a disabling stroke during childbirth 20 years ago is traveling to the Czech Republic next week to compete for a spot in the world Paralympic Games.
Wendy Gardner, 47, who lives in Wilson and grew up near Hertford, cannot use her left arm and has limited use of her legs. But she has risen to the top of the field in archery for people with physical differences in just a year.
After trying unsuccessfully for years to find a form of recreation that was well-suited to her physical challenges, she finally found — and fell in love with — archery last year.
“I do it because it’s fun,” Gardner said. She said she actually cheers for other competitors during her competitions.
Although she downplays her competitiveness, Gardner nonetheless shot well enough during a three-stage process of Paralympic trials to earn a spot on Team USA. The first two trials were held in Florida and the third was in Chula Vista, California.
She left the second stage tied for second but was in first place after the Chula Vista stage in early June. She can earn a spot on the U.S. Paralympics team during the Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament and Paralympic Qualification in the Czech Republic from July 3-10.
The Paralympic World Games will be held in Tokyo from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
Gardner gives a lot of credit to her husband, Gary, who has been able to fabricate the equipment that enables her to use one arm in shooting and release the bow with her teeth.
“This interested me because I couldn’t use my arm,” she said, explaining why archery with adaptive equipment had such an appeal for her.
“Most things involve using both arms and using your legs,” she said, explaining why it was a challenge to find a sport to become involved in.
An inspiration for Gardner to learn archery was seeing Matt Stutzman, an armless archer. His shooting convinced her she could do it, she said.
Gardner and her husband now operate a nonprofit called GX4 Adaptive Archery that helps people with physical differences get adaptive equipment for archery. Information about the nonprofit is available on Facebook, Instagram and at GX4adaptivearchery.com.
Gardner said they started the nonprofit because without support most people would find adaptive archery prohibitively expensive.
Although she earned a funded spot on Team USA, expenses during trials plus $2,000 for a brace she uses in shooting added up.
Her husband is able to save people a lot of money by custom-fitting and fabricating adaptive archery equipment for them, she said. The equipment can’t be mass-produced because it requires custom fitting for each shooter, she said.
Gardner said she practices archery four hours a day. She’s continuing that schedule as she prepares to depart for the Czech Republic on Thursday.
“I’m not practicing any more than I normally do,” she said. “You don’t want to overdo it. You don’t want to injure yourself.”
Gardner said Gary and children are very supportive.
Her daughter, in fact, recently had brain surgery, and Gardner told her she could stay with her as she recuperates. But her daughter wants her to take her shot in the Czech Republic.
“She wants me to get it done,” Gardner said.
Gardner said it’s great to have something to look forward to and have an opportunity to be part of a team.
“I do it because I enjoy it and because it’s fun,” Gardner said. “When it gets to where it’s not fun anymore I will stop.”