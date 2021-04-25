WASHINGTON, N.C. — Richard Smoot wanted to run a bed and breakfast since he was a young adult, but it took 25 years and a bad day of traffic before making that dream a reality with Elmwood 1820 Bed and Breakfast Inn.
Smoot and husband John Butler decided to take a day trip to Washington while visiting family in Colerain during the holidays.
As they drove along West Main Street they were captivated as they passed the three-story home with a U-shaped porch and what appeared to be two fountains transformed into planters.
The property was for sale, but Smoot, who at the time was managing design teams for the U.S. Department of State’s overseas Richardbuilding operations, and Butler, director of global market and membership with the African Wildlife Foundation, weren’t ready to commit.
But Smoot thought about his dream.
He worked at small hotels through college and briefly worked at the Ritz Carlton in Washington, D.C., before landing his first job as an architect.
“I always had a yearning for the hospitality industry but probably wasn’t smart enough at a young age to go into that,” he said.
The house stayed with the couple and they would occasionally check on his availability. They were surprised to see it still on the market.
“We were back in (the District of Columbia) and had a really horrendous traffic day, which was happening more and more often,” Smoot said. “We decided we were working very hard for a lifestyle we really didn’t like.”
They returned to Washington and toured the house. With the youngest of their two children graduating from high school, they bought the house in 2015 and spent a year “pulling it together.”
Smoot continued living in D.C. and working at the State Department for the B&B’s first four years, returning on the weekends to cook for guests and oversee operations.
He made the permanent move several months before the pandemic struck.
“The timing may not have been the best, but it was time to make that change,” he said.
The main part of the house was built in the 1820s as a Federalist style home with a two-story middle section and one story wings.
In the 1860s the house was renovated, adding a second story to the wings and a third floor to the middle section.
The earliest photo of the house was taken in 1884 in its current configuration.
It was moved 100 yards in 1910 to its current location, Smoot said. The neighborhood was built around it.
Smoot and Butler purchased the home from Frank and Alice Stallings, who bought it 1963 and raised five children there.
“The house had never been abandoned and it was liveable,” Smoot said.
The biggest renovation involved pulling the electrical systems together.
“We had five panels, five different eras of electrical systems,” he said.
They updated the second and third floors, replacing shredded wallpaper and installing updated fixtures in the second floor bathrooms.
But they preserved most of the home’s historic charm including original glass panes and the dining room wallpaper that was installed after the 1910 move.
The B&B portion of the house occupies the first and second floors and is 5,700 square-foot. That doesn’t include their quarters or the basement, Smoot said.
They also dug the dirt out of the fountains and restored them.
“We have neighbors who have been here a long time and had never seen them functioning,” Smoot said.
Inside, they decorated with a combination of items they collected during earlier travels and china and crystal given to them by family.
They also found items like a cypress wardrobe that was used to store hunting items in the basement.
Smoot said his first thought was it needed to be cleaned. Butler argued cleaning it would strip away its historic value.
The piece had to be disassembled so it could be moved from the basement so they agreed to clean it. It now sits in the Painter room.
Bed and Breakfast inns traditionally name rooms to reflect the establishment’s personality. Typical names are drawn from local birds or waterways, perhaps from family members or the house’s history.
“Part of the discussion became what sort of people did we see using the rooms. What type of people are our guests,” Smoot said.
“We have writers and explorers, we have painters, we have gardeners. We have all these people so why not call the rooms that,” Smoot said.
Artwork from guests decorate the Painter room. Local artist Carol Mann’s botanical watercolors fill the Gardener. The Explorer has artwork they collected from Asia and Africa. The Writer features collections of classic authors, journals and magazines.
The couple is halfway through restoring a fifth room, the Romantic, which they plan to designate for brides preparing for their weddings.
Smoot and Butler talk about doing additional renovations in the bathrooms but don’t want to rip out the original tiles.
They recently installed a dozen ceiling fans throughout the home’s U-shaped porch and hung sheer white curtains on either end of the porch.
Smoot said the curtains lend an ethereal feel plus filter the intense early morning and late afternoon sun.
“Sometimes it’s hard to imagine that I live here but you get used to it, in my modest little cottage,” Smoot said. “I am happy with my little town. It’s a great spot on the river. We kind of stumbled on it and I think it’s the luckiest move ever.”