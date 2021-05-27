A burn ban remains in effect in Pitt and 25 other counties as an updated assessment showed dry conditions have grown across the state.
Pitt and most of eastern North Carolina worsened from abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought in the assessment released Thursday by the N.C. Climate Office.
It said precipitation in the region is four or more inches below normal for the year. Abnormally dry conditions are now present from the Piedmont to mountain counties in the northwest corner of the state.
The outlook said little to no rain fell during the week, which has halted planting in some areas and caused groundwater levels to decline further and led to voluntary water-use restrictions on the southern coast.
County and state authorities have prohibited any outdoor open burning for activities such as bonfires, yard vegetation and land clearing.
A front moving through today and Saturday is expected to bring some rain but make little impact on conditions. Dry weather is expected to continue next week.