The Tar River is now host to three designated habitat areas for a threatened river mussel found in only in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced last week it designated 11 critical habitat areas for the yellow lance mussel, including three in the Tar basin upstream of Rocky Mount and two in the Neuse basin, said Lilibeth Serrano-Velez of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The remaining habitats are found in the Patuxent, Rappahannock, York, James, Chowan and Neuse river basins in Virginia and Maryland.
“Critical habitat is a specific geographic area that is essential for the conservation of a threatened or endangered species,” said Leo Miranda, Fish and Wildlife’s southeast regional director. “Like other freshwater mussels, the yellow lance is an important indicator species for healthy streams and rivers. By working with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and other partners we can help conserve this species and its habitat for future generations.”
Private landowners next to critical habitats won’t have to convert the usage of their property, Serrano-Velez said. The designation identifies areas where it is important to make progress, she said.
“If there are projects within the federal nexus, a project that has a permit or funding or executed by a federal agency, it allows us to collaborate more strongly with our state partners to move forward with conservation.”
The three locations in the Tar River basin include 91 river miles that included parts of Ruin, Tabbs and Crooked Creek in Granville, Franklin and Nash Counties; 31 river miles of Sandy/Swift Creek in Vance, Warren, Halifax, Franklin and Nash counties; and 37 river miles of the Fishing Creek sub-basin, which includes Richneck and Shocco creeks in Vance, Warren, Halifax, Franklin and Nash counties.
The Neuse River habitat units include 24 river miles of Swift Creek in Wake and Johnston counties and 10 river miles of the Little River in Johnston County.
The yellow lance mussel was identified as a threatened species in 2018 when surveys showed that 57 percent of its historical range had been lost, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The mussel usually has a shell just over three inches in length. It filters river water and is a food source for animals such as otters, Serrano-Velez said.
The mussels need clean, moderate flowing water with high dissolved oxygen levels. They need to be in areas with an abundance of host fish because yellow lance larvae develop in the gills, heads or fins of the fish, according to the news release.
The mussel is threatened because nitrogen and phosphorus that runs off or is discharged into waters causes excessive vegetative growth that lowers dissolved oxygen levels in the water.
“Mussels are filter feeders and need water quality that is in good condition. That is what we are trying to conserve,” Serrano-Velez said.
“We talk about biodiversity, and the importance of biodiversity lies in the different organisms that rely on each other,” she said. It’s all connected and once we start losing them you are ultimately affecting ... of all of them.”
The critical habitat areas in the Tar River basin run through private, state and conservation lands and easements. The designation doesn’t affect land ownership or create a wildlife refuge, reserve, preserve or other conservation areas, Fish and Wildlife reported.
The state Wildlife Resources Commission has been working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies to recover the yellow lance mussel, said Todd Ewing, the commission’s aquatic wildlife diversity program manager.
Efforts include habitat protection, research and producing yellow lance in a hatchery to stock back into suitable habitat, he said.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the service to recover this and other species,” he said.