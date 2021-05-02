Police are looking for two men suspected in an armed robbery near East Carolina University late Saturday.
An alert from the university said the incident occurred on Anderson Street near East 10th Street, which is near the ECU Family Therapy Clinic and the ECU Police Department.
The suspects were described as two black men, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing all black clothing and black masks, the alert said.
One of the men was armed with a black long gun, possibly a rifle. The alert said they left the scene driving a black in color four door Hyundai or Kia style vehicle with the left brake light burned out.
They travelled west on 10th Street. Further information was not available. Greenville and ECU police are searching for the suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777 or LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.