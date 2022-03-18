Greenville police have arrested and charged a suspect in Monday's hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old boy.
Police announced that Jamal Derrece Stephenson, 36, of Greenville was taken into custody Friday and charged with one count each of felony hit and run and driving while license revoked.
Evidence located at the scene, a CrimeStoppers tip and other investigative efforts led police to Stephenson, according to a police department statement.
Jaquile Ray "Junior" Jackson was discovered in the early morning hours of March 14 after police received a report of a person lying in a ditch in the area of MacGregor Downs Road between Wyngate and Joel drives. When officers arrived they found a deceased juvenile.
A red kick scooter was located near his body and there were marks in the grass to indicate he had been riding it, the department said.
Later in the morning, Jackson’s family reported the boy missing. Their description matched the child found at the scene and the medical examiner confirmed his identity on Tuesday.
Jackson was last seen at his home on Roundtree Drive about 10 p.m. on Sunday, police said. That's in the Moyewood neighborhood near Fifth and Memorial, about 2 miles away. He last spoke to his family around 11 p.m.
Greenville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit investigators believe Stephenson was traveling on MacGregor Downs Road toward B's Barbeque Road when Jackson was struck.
The stretch of road where Jackson was found is without sidewalks or street lights. The speed limit is 45 mph.