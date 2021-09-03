An “Art Neighborhood” on display at ECU’s Health Sciences Student Center shows passers-by that the lives depicted there are greater than their struggles with substance use.
The work by East Carolina alum Lisa Ludwig was completed and dedicated on Tuesday, International Overdose Awareness Day, with help from people who have substance use disorders, their friends and love ones and those left behind by fatal overdoses.
Ludwig, a 1997 graduate who creates small-scale, city-like neighborhoods from everyday reclaimed objects like cardboard, built and and installed the piece earlier this week. Her co-artists created figures representing themselves or loved ones to live there, each with details and touches that revealed why the person was special.
The work, an ongoing effort that is intended to grow as Ludwig collaborates with more people, will be on display throughout September, which is Recovery Month, to raise awareness about substance use disorders.
“Bringing this here, the last 48 hours building it, I have been so overwhelmed by the hospitality, by the eagerness for involvement,” Ludwig told the group on Tuesday. “I’m so glad everyone is here today, for your participating, your sharing your stories with me, and I take that real serious. And I want to continue your legacy, and my legacy. This is you and me together telling a story, your story, and this will continue to grow and be a part of our community in the art world.”
Ludwig worked with participants to make “action figures” from everyday materials, such as cardboard, tape and glue. She helped them design the figures and decorate them with found objects and crayons, pencils and markers and place them in the neighborhood, which she said acts as a stage.
The figures represent real people like Michael Carden, one of the reasons Ludwig brought her work to ECU for the first time since graduating. She met Carden and became close friends with him when they both attended the university, she said.
After graduation, she moved the the New York City borough of Brooklyn and began working as an artist, eventually creating her neighborhoods to highlight social issues. He also moved to New York City, started a needle exchange program and became a fierce advocate for harm reduction efforts for people with substance abuse disorders.
Carden died of an overdose, and his mother, Diannee Carden Glenn of Greenville created ekiM for Change in 2017 in his memory. The local group advocates and operates the area’s only needle exchange. It partnered with ECU’s Collegiate Recovery Community, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use, and ECU’s Department of Addictions and Rehabilitation Studies’ Navigate Clinic to organize the effort.
In addition to Tuesday’s activities, organizers conducted a virtual action figure workshop with Ludwig. Creating the action figures let participants use art as a catalyst to address the opiate dilemma, a news release said, and to use their creativity to produce an action figure of their best self.
Jacob Harding, board president of the Coalition on Substance Abuse, created figures to remember those he lost to overdoses, he said.
“I really appreciated the neighborhood because by the age of 24 I had been to nine funerals and by the 29 I stopped going to the funerals. So I’d like to think that my people are part of this neighborhood, and as Lisa promised they will be a part of her neighborhood as she continues.”
Organizers said they hope the artwork will help people recognize the need to address the ongoing opioid epidemic and the constant battles many people have with addiction. The stigma associated with substance use allows society to ignore the problem, and hopefully the artwork and similar efforts will help people set their perceptions aside, Harding said.
“I like what this art represents because my best friends were a lot more than them overdosing or them making one wrong decision they were a lot of other things. They were superheroes to me and they superheroes to their friends now, they are superheroes to their moms, they are superheroes to their dads and I’d like to think that in a way they could live on forever through something like this art.”
The event and ongoing display also promote the efforts of organizers like ECU’s Collegiate Recovery Community, which connects students with local services and agencies that can help them overcome substance use challenges and have a successful college career, said coordinator Jarmichael R. Harris.
Harris said a strong community exists to give students a chance to ask questions, to talk with people who understand the challenges they face and provide them with the support of the peers.
“So this day, this month ahead of us, is really about the celebration of that and the understanding of that none of that is possible without the community around us when it comes to supporting that movement,” Harris said.
This art exhibit will remain on display at the ECU Health Sciences Campus Student Center Grand Room 202. Email Harris at harrisja15@ecu.edu for more information about the exhibit and recovery efforts.