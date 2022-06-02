An exhibit highlighting voices that celebrate LGBTQ pride and document the challenge of growing up queer opens in Greenville on Friday with a free reception for the public.
The Greenville Museum of Art beginning at 5 p.m. will hold a reception for its summer “Growing Up Queer in the South” gallery which showcases LGBTQ+ artists who identify with that experience. Sixty-three works in a variety of media will be on display at the event, which is free to the public.
Guest curator Parks McAllister approached the museum about the exhibit over a year ago. Trista Reis Porter, executive director for the museum, said over 200 artists submitted work to be featured after a call went out over the winter.
“We chose the pieces we thought went with the theme the most,” Porter said. “It’s pretty straightforward — folks in the LGBT community who have some kind of affiliation with growing up or spending some of their formative years in the American South.”
Porter said a number of the works are from North Carolina based artists or ones with a connection to the state. Carmen Grace DeCristo is a trans-feminine portrait artist from Pittsboro who now works out of New York. Growing up, she was under the presumption she was a gay man which she said affected her entire adolescence for good and for ill.
“A lot of the work I make now really reflects on that,” DeCristo said. “I pull a lot of American and religious motifs into my portraits of queer people. It’s what I know, what I was exposed to growing up. I think it’s important to co-opt them for a queer lens because those themes and aesthetics don’t usually take into account queer people.”
Deanna Lovern, an artist born in the Blue Ridge region of Virginia who now resides in Wilmington is showcasing an oil portrait she said was the result of copious interviews and photography sessions with the subjects. That journalistic approach to the art is a way of helping the gallery’s theme provide a voice to its subjects, she said. That’s as important as the work itself, she said.
“I got to know strangers but also interviewed people who are really close to me,” Lovern said. “I got a deep look into identifying what their lives were like outside of basically a really heteronormative part of the country.
“For the area, meaning a gallery outside of somewhere like Atlanta or Asheville, it’s a big deal in my mind. For people to have access to work that speaks to experiences queer people in the South have in an environment that isn’t about living there because you are queer in the South.”
Documenting people’s stories is why Terry Hardy, 61, of Atlanta said he pushed for the gallery to have a catalog. His piece is a 4-foot-wide by 3-foot-deep recreation of his childhood bedroom dubbed “Sweet and Innocent,” an accurate model down to the Donny Osmond posters on the wall, magazines on a table and the 1971 lava lamp he said was a chore to track down.
“It’s very important for the LGBTQI+ community to be documented, particularly Southern experiences and experiences in general,” Hardy, a native to Vernon, Alabama, said. “It’s a great way to keep all that history alive, so much history that day by day disappears as people age and are unable to tell their stories.”
Friday’s event will see Liz Williams, director of the Campaign for Southern Equality, judge the art. Select artists will receive cash prizes as well as awards. Rainbow themed refreshments from The Scullery will be available as well. Summer exhibits for the museum typically open in June, Porter said, making this one’s unveiling during Pride Month kismet.
“It is very important to us to align with that and to celebrate with others during this month,” Porter said. “It allows us to do some cool programming.
“There have been these significant steps in the community (like) the new location of the Jesse Peel Center on ECU’s campus. We’re really excited to join that momentum and share our support through this very specific artistic lens.”
For DeCristo, the exhibit opening during Pride month does not feel forced. Instead, it’s a way to maybe pique the interest of those who might not otherwise be interested in the experience of LGBTQ+ artists. Pride Month is celebrated in June in commemoration of a rights movement that traces its spark to the June 1968 Stonewall riots in New York City.
“If you think this is a show that’s not for you, go see it,” DeCristo said. “It’s a great opportunity to see some perspectives that don’t necessarily get highlighted so often, especially in the south, except in June.
“That’s something I love about the show. It starts in June but runs through September. It’s not gimmicky, not just for Pride. It seems like a very authentic experience they’ve curated.”