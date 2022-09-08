Paddock Park Sculpture

North Carolina artist Jessica Brasher, using the steel, spiral staircase from the former Paddock Club, has created a sculpture that Emerge Gallery & Art Center plans to place on the property where eastern North Carolina’s longest-running LGBTQ+ nightclub operated.

 Contributed image/Emerge Gallery & Art Center

Emerge Gallery & Art Center has launched a public fundraising campaign for an art installation celebrating eastern North Carolina’s LGBTQ+ community.

The work will be installed on the site of the former Paddock Club, an establishment founded as a country and western nightclub and then changed in format to serve as eastern North Carolina’s longest-running LGBTQ+ club, operating from 1973 until 2003.


