After 15 years of shows and sales, members of Greenville Brushstrokes seemed to have this down to a fine art. The group’s 60 or more members, who had been meeting monthly to share ideas, would host two exhibitions a year featuring the artists’ recent paintings.

But three years ago, that all changed in one stroke. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 spring show and the critique sessions became a lost art.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.