After 15 years of shows and sales, members of Greenville Brushstrokes seemed to have this down to a fine art. The group’s 60 or more members, who had been meeting monthly to share ideas, would host two exhibitions a year featuring the artists’ recent paintings.
But three years ago, that all changed in one stroke. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 spring show and the critique sessions became a lost art.
After working for the last year and a half on restoration, Greenville Brushstrokes this weekend will present its first art show and sale in nearly four years. The event, which will include more than 100 works by more than two dozen painters, will be held Saturday at First Christian Church.
“I’m so excited we are doing this,” founding member Lou Everett said. “People have been asking ever since COVID, ‘When are you all going to do another show?’”
Much has changed since Greenville Brushstrokes’ last show in the fall of 2019. The group that had once boasted as many as 80 artists had only about a half dozen participants when it resumed meetings in January 2022.
Such humble beginnings are similar to what Everett remembers from two decades ago, when a few painters began getting together over coffee to discuss their work. The first members of the then-unnamed group had met at a Watercolor Society of North Carolina meeting in Morehead City in 2002.
Artists Janet Dixon and Judy Larkins found that they had something in common with Doris Ward and Everett besides their love for watercolor; all four lived in Greenville. In 2003, in an effort to connect with other painters in their area, Dixon and Larkins invited Everett, Sherryl Janosko, Donna Davis and Bob Pittman to participate in a critique group that met at the former Admiral’s Cup on Red Banks Road. Ward, Linda Griffin and Dolly Colwell quickly became part of the core group.
“We found that we all shared the passion of wanting to share the good things that we were learning about art, and we were growing and learning by critiquing each other’s work,” Everett said. “We believed and still do in mentoring, encouraging, collaborating, supporting and sharing information. It’s just a very nurturing and welcoming environment.”
It wasn’t long before artists had been invited to put on their first art show at Washington’s N.C. Estuarium. In addition to assembling an exhibition, the group needed to create a name for itself. Greenville Brushstrokes seemed to have the right tone, though the organization has never drawn geographic boundaries.
Participating artists have come from a dozen or more communities, including Bethel, Kinston, Washington, Williamston, Tarboro, Goldsboro, New Bern, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Emerald Isle, Morehead City and Oriental.
“Over the years, I think it’s been a very varied group,” said Sharon Schlichting, who joined in 2017. “There have been professional artists, there have been dentists, art teachers, nurses. There’s a lovely mixture of folks.
The media have been as varied as the membership, with paintings ranging from oils to watercolors and acrylics.
“It’s just people who had an interest,” she said. “Some had been painting from a young age some didn’t start until they retired.”
That was Schlichting’s story. A former program director for the local chapter of Literacy Volunteers, she had always been interested in crafts but had never painted. About 10 years ago, she read a notice in the newspaper about Pitt Community College offering a class at the Pitt County Senior Center and decided to try her hand at watercolor.
Everett, too, was an adult when she picked up painting.
“There aren’t that many Van Goghs born in this world,” she said. “Most people have to learn just like we learn how to do anything else. Nobody ever told me in school that I was a good painter or I could draw. I didn’t know I could. But when I started getting bronchitis and burning the candle at both ends at East Carolina and I was a caregiver, I was told that I needed to get a hobby.”
While a few members, including award-winning artist Richard Wilson, have moved on and seen their work featured in multiple galleries, for other artists, painting continues to be a pastime rather than a profession. Still, several Greenville Brushstrokes members have begun to develop somewhat of a following and have had the satisfaction of seeing sales of their work benefit various community organizations from the Greenville Museum of Art to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Although the group has long since outgrown its original meeting place, aTavola! Market Cafe, the restaurant that took over the former coffee shop space, continues to display members’ paintings. Those monthly exhibitions help keep the work of Greenville Brushstrokes in focus year-round between its annual shows and sales.
“I’m so excited to see what this little group of people has done through the years,” Everett said. “The more we shared, the more we wanted to share with everybody else. It was a way for us to bridge a connection with the town.”