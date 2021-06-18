The Pitt County Arts Council, in collaboration with JGLL Research Consulting and Properties, is inviting visual and graphic artists located in eastern North Carolina to create original mural designs for two brick panels at 4096 West Ave. in downtown Ayden.
The call is open to artists of color who live in eastern North Carolina and are at least 18 years old. Submissions are due by July 5.
The 1913 brick building has two panels that are bricked over windows on the First Street side. Each panel is 8 feet 3 inches wide by 8 feet 8 inches tall, with an arch that is 11 inches high at its center, The entire surface totals about 154 square feet.
The mural Project artwork will be seen by those passing by on the street, either by foot or by vehicle. It sits across from a popular fried fish restaurant with outdoor seating. As such, the project has the potential to contribute to public art presence in Ayden.
The goals of the project are to: provide an “Instagrammable” location for visitors to downtown Ayden, infuse creativity and artistry into a visible location in the area, inspire thought and reflection, encourage community members to travel past the mural and create a positive workspace for local artists.
Project timeline:
- July 5: Proposals due
- July 15: Committee reviews proposals and recommends finalist.
- July: Mural installation begins.
- September: Installation complete.
All necessary information and files must be uploaded online at pittcountyarts.org under Artists and Artist Opportunities or directly at https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergeGallery1/MuralProject4096WestAvenueAydenNC
The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Pitt County by promoting artists and arts organizations, educating through the arts, and making the arts accessible to the entire community. The council was founded in 2000 as Emerge Gallery. It has since grown in its role to being the local arts council for Pitt County, as well as in its size encompassing more than 8,000 square feet in a historic building in the heart of Greenville.
In 2009, Emerge became the Pitt County Arts Council focusing on supporting all of the arts throughout Pitt County, working with countywide arts organizations, government entities, and Pitt County Schools.
For more information, visit www.pittcountyarts.org or e-mail info@pittcountyarts.org. Staff can also be reached at 551-6947 or visit during hours of operation: Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 1-4 p.m.