Helping nonprofit arts organizations fund operation and staffing expenses is one of the areas the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will support with a $250,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The arts council announced Tuesday it is one of 66 local arts agencies to receive $20.2 million from the endowment’s American Rescue Plan fund to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic, according to a news release.
“Our Pitt County arts organizations have been hit so hard from the pandemic; however, their resiliency is astounding,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the arts council. “Our arts and cultural organizations will help with the economic recovery for the rest of our businesses and community, so it is essential to get them back up, open and engaging. The NEA sub grants will help bring people back to our arts events locally, bringing both economic development but also community engagement,”
Along with the grants to other arts organizations, the council will use $50,000 to hire artists for community public art and performances, according to a news release.
“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”
This is the second of three installments of the NEA’s American Rescue Plan funding. Last April, the NEA announced that 40 percent of its $135 million in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs.
The third installment of APR funding to arts organizations to support their own operations will be announced in early 2022.