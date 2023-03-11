GRIFTON — A new festival series that features music and arts vendors and a place for businesses and nonprofits to promote themselves kicked off its second season last weekend along Contentnea Creek.

More than 100 people and 40 vendors gathered for Grifton Arts in The Park on Sunday at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook Park to enjoy nice weather and hear live performances from local musicians and the Low Tide String Band.


