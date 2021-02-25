A current juried exhibition at the Greenville Museum of Art (GMOA) displays that art can be healing when it comes to mental health.
The exhibition, which features an array eastern North Carolina artists, ages 11 through 80, will be on display through Saturday, March 6.
According to GMOA Executive Director Trista Porter, Healing Through Art: Mental Health Awareness represents struggles different artists have faced, and how they used art to persevere.
“It is a very powerful exhibition,” she said.
With more than 20 artists represented, “it shows a lot of different perspectives and voices,” she said. Each submission is an example of human resilience.
“Art can bring about conversations on a subject that is sometimes frowned upon (mental health),” she said. “Art is a such a great avenue for working through struggles.”
She said the art is varied as the artists’ battles. Media include socks, photography, textiles and paint, among others.
“Art can bring healing, even when people are unaware of their struggles,” Porter said. “This is a way to bring about conversations.”
Porter, who has been with the museum for three years, said it has not featured another exhibit like this as far as she knows. Visitors are encouraged to communicate with the artists by leaving a note in provided envelopes.
The exhibit is also bringing awareness to the H & J Scholarship Fund, which helps provide free therapy at the East Carolina University Family Therapy Clinic to people who otherwise would not be able to afford it, according to Alston Cobourn, artist and ECU archivist. She encourages visitors to give to the scholarship fund.
Cobourn is one of the curators of the exhibit, along with Jennifer Hodgson and Darlene Williams, head organizer of the art exhibit.
Cobourn said the exhibition is not meant to be depressing and some pieces represent reliance and hope.
“Everyone has mental health — just like everyone has physical health”, said Cobourn. “If you don’t take care of your physical health, there are consequences — as there are if you don’t take care of your mental health.”
Cobourn’s submitted painting, titled “The Ooze,” (an arm with toxic green substance dripping out of it) depicts suppressed feelings and traumas which eventually surface in one form or another.
“The Ooze illustrates long-bottled fear, guilt, shame, sadness, and trauma leaking out of the body, soiling everything around you....And it is hard, hard work to clean it up,” she explained.
The museum is now open to the public 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. COVID-19 safety measures including mask wearing and social distancing are required. More information can be found at GMOA.org.