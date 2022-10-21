PCS Logo

Students who are being charged for meals for the first time in more than two years are accumulating debt in Pitt County Schools cafeterias at higher levels than before the pandemic, officials said.

Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson told the Board of Education this week that nearly 1,500 students owed a collective debt of almost $25,000 in school cafeterias across the district. Among schools with meal debts, high schools have the highest amounts charged.


