Students who are being charged for meals for the first time in more than two years are accumulating debt in Pitt County Schools cafeterias at higher levels than before the pandemic, officials said.
Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson told the Board of Education this week that nearly 1,500 students owed a collective debt of almost $25,000 in school cafeterias across the district. Among schools with meal debts, high schools have the highest amounts charged.
“They’ve been eating with us the last two and a half years free,” Wilson said. “I do think families got accustomed to not having to pay for their meal. They did not think about the (free and reduced-price meal) applications or think there was any need.”
But the beginning of the 2022-23 school year marked the end of waivers that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service offered during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing all school children to eat free. Since August, only students attending one of the district’s 22 Community Eligibility Program schools (see list) have received free breakfast and lunch.
At 16 other schools, students whose families do not qualify for free or reduced-price meals are required to pay $2.50 each for lunches and $1.25 for breakfasts. This compares to $2.35 for lunch and $1 for breakfast in 2020, the last year that students were charged for meals.
“We did go up 15 cents (for lunch), which is very minor compared with the rest of the state,” Wilson said.
The lunch increase was the first since the 2018-19 school year, when there was a price increase of 10 cents. When the school board approved the increase this past summer, Pitt County lunch prices were lower than the regional average of $2.98, Assistant Superintendent of Finance Debra Baggett said.
The rising price of school meals, which officials say reflects an overall increase in both food and labor costs, is a trend that has been observed across the country. As the cost of school meals increases, districts are reporting that fewer students are eating in their school cafeterias.
Pitt County Schools served about 35,000 fewer meals last month than in September 2021, when cafeterias across the district averaged nearly 11,800 lunches and more than 6,800 breakfasts a day. Last month, schools served about 10,800 lunches and 6,120 breakfasts a day.
Like Pitt County Schools, districts across the country are seeing an increase in meals charged to a credit account. In 2019, the School Nutrition Association reported that 75% of districts had unpaid meal debt, and the amount of debt has grown significantly in recent years.
USDA requires schools to implement unpaid meal policies and to attempt to collect on debt from meal charges. Schools are not allowed to use federal funds to pay off unpaid meal debt. But they are permitted to limit the number of times students can charge a meal or offer students a free, lower-cost alternate meal.
While Wilson said Pitt County Schools does not allow students without prepaid accounts to charge “a la carte,” items such as snacks and bottled water, they are allowed to charge regular meals.
“At this time we are not going to take any meals away,” she said. “That’s the plan.”
Wilson said schools are using phone calls, letters and email messages to try to contact families who owe a balance. Families may still apply to receive free or reduced-price lunches this school year, although receiving approval would not erase charges made earlier in the year, she said.
Children from families with incomes at or below 130% of the poverty level are eligible for free school meals. Those with incomes between 130% and 185% of the poverty level are eligible for reduced-price meals.
A family of three with an income of $29,939 or less would qualify for free lunch, although recent wage increases have placed some families out of that bracket. In that scenario, if a full-time state employee who received a pay increase from $13 an hour to $15 an hour in the last year were the only breadwinner in a household of three, the family would now qualify for reduced-price school lunch instead of free lunch.
Wilson said the district has seen 540 free and 307 reduced-price applications this school year. It also has seen a growing number — 9,700 — of direct certifications, a process by which students become eligible for free meals based on their family’s qualification for other low-income assistance programs.
Still, at the current rate of debt, she said, the accumulated meal charges could be $100,000 by the end of the school year, compared with $90,000 before the pandemic.
“There are still conversations we’re trying to work through,” Wilson said. “Some principals are concerned that some of these (debts) are pretty high.”
She said the good news is that students, including some groups that traditionally have shunned cafeteria food, are eating school breakfasts and lunches. She believes that allowing students to eat for free during the pandemic helped them develop a habit of having regular meals at school.
“It shows they want to come in and eat with us,” she said. “Now we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to get the coverage of the funds.”