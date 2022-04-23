It would have been only natural for Jackie Ponder to have been embarrassed the day she was at the mall and turned to see a little girl pointing in her direction and yelling out, “There goes the trash lady.” Instead, Ponder saw it as something she could build on.
The truth is, the girl had remembered her as a former guest speaker at a local school where Ponder had taught students about recycling. As long as the child had grasped the concept, Ponder wasn’t too concerned about her choice of words.
“It was the first time I’d ever been called the trash lady,” she said, laughing. “But I moved up to the ‘Unnatural Resources’ lady.”
That is a title that this recycling enthusiast has never managed to get rid of. Three decades after founding the Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair, this former educator continues to advocate for the three Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle.
“We don’t use our resources to their potential,” Ponder said in an interview as she prepared for the annual fair, which continues through Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center.
“The problem is people think using something once is all it will do,” she said. “They can’t make anything else out of it. They’ve got to throw it away.”
Creativity showcased
For 30 years, the Unnatural Resources Fair has worked to poke holes in that theory by showcasing such creative projects as purses put together from candy wrappers and welcome mats made from flip flops.
Last held in February 2020, the event was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 but returned this year to its Earth Day roots. Throughout this weekend, hundreds of entries crafted by individuals and groups from kindergartners to senior citizens will be displayed according to categories ranging from math and music to toys and tools. (“If they make it, we have a category for it,” Ponder said.)
Nancy Winn, an art teacher at The Oakwood School, delivered about 60 student entries on Thursday. The veteran educator of more than three decades has always engaged her students in recycled art projects.
“My senior show from college was trash monsters,” Winn recalled. “I took various containers and turned them into creatures. I’ve always been interested in the whole idea of papier-mâché and recycling and what you can do with things rather than just toss them.”
Winn, who has participated in the Unnatural Resources Fair for more than a decade, said most teachers, especially art instructors, are master recyclers.
“Teachers don’t have great budgets,” she said. “We repaint canvasses all the time. It’s just another way of making art with our limited resources.”
Recycling roots
The need to stretch a budget helped to inspire the first Unnatural Resources Fair, held at Elmhurst Elementary School. Ponder, then a volunteer PTA science coordinator at the school, had been given an $800 budget to serve more than 500 students.
“When I ran out of that money, my husband and I started making equipment out of unnatural resources,” she said.
Seeing the children’s fascination with the recycled contraptions, Ponder challenged the children to create their own. The first competition drew more than 100 entries.
The idea spread, with nearly a dozen schools turning out for the first countywide Unnatural Resources Fair, held at Ayden-Grifton High School. A community event was held at the former Carolina East Mall for several years before moving to the Convention Center.
Although the fair grew in popularity among students, not everyone was prepared to think outside the box. Ponder recalls that some people considered her treasured materials to be trash.
“When I first started and was looking for volunteers to help me do the fair, people looked at me like I was out of my tree,” she said, recalling that one group hosting her for a presentation advertised her topic as “How to Make Gifts from Garbage.”
“Now how many people are going to run out to something that says they’re going to make gifts with garbage?” she asked, incredulously. “That was the mentality when I got started.”
Back then, the term “upcycle” had never been uttered. (It was first used in 1994.) And there was no such thing as Pinterest, which wasn’t launched until the fair’s 17th year. Still Ponder, 78, said recycling isn’t a modern-day concept; wastefulness is.
“If you think of it, back in the olden days when the Southern belles had those great big skirts, if they went to a party and somebody ran into it with a cigar and burned a hole in it, they took it home and made children’s clothes out of it or a pillowcase or curtains or something else,” she said. “They didn’t want to re-weave material.
“Generations like mine and before used everything basically until it didn’t need to be used anymore,” Ponder said. “But we’ve gotten away from that in the last couple of generations.”
Creative crafters
Members of Jacksonville’s Coastal Carolina Artists and Crafters Guild enjoy reintroducing conservation to the next generation. They lead children through recycling projects at a summer art camp and create thousands of “upcycle” kits for the annual Jacksonville Jamboree event.
Products being produced for next month’s Jamboree are on display in Greenville this weekend at the Unnatural Resources Fair. Guild president Laura Voss delivered superheroes made from straws and pipe cleaners and “jet packs” made from two-liter soda bottles to the Convention Center on Thursday.
“It’s great to see what other people are recycling and upcycling and reimagining,” said Voss, whose group began participating in the fair about 15 years ago. “It’s really neat to see all the different options and different ideas.”
One idea the guild has contributed for this year’s fair is plastic yarn, called “plarn.” Plarn is made by cutting plastic grocery bags into strips and then tying them together in a long strand that can be rolled up like yarn. Guild members use plarn to make cushions and mats that are donated for distribution to the homeless. Voss found a template online for a peg loom that her husband then recreated to make it easy for her to weave mats.
“I think having the social media and the access online encourages people,” Voss said. “It inspires more people to say ‘Oh, I could try that.’”
Ponder said that having access to books and websites that showcase ideas for using recyclables takes away the often-used excuse “I’m just not creative,” which she never quite understood anyway.
“Everybody is not born with creativity,” she said. “You learn it by being around things that are creative. You have to nurture it and make it work. It’s just whether people take the time to do it or not.”
Shaping environmentalists
Over the years, Winn has been surprised at the creative use of recycled materials that her students’ entries have displayed. She remembers one student who made an airplane out of detergent bottles and another who created a couch from an old water barrel. Still others have designed dragons from old clock parts or shaped sculptures from old books.
Along the way, Winn has watched as some of those same students have had their thinking reshaped in regard to how they view the environment and natural resources. She counts among her former students Casey Sokolovic, founder of Love A Sea Turtle, and Helayna Clark, who founded the North Carolina branch of Bye Bye Plastic.
“Some of these kids out here have really thought about it, what we’re doing to the world,” Winn said. “They’re not nonchalant about it.”
Ponder, too, has hope that the next generation will take seriously the need to conserve resources. While she never anticipated the fair would last 30 years, she is hopeful that a younger recycling enthusiast will want to take up the cause and continue it for years to come.
“I’m going to do it until I fall over,” Ponder said. “But hopefully somebody will come along and pick up the fair and run with it.
“I’ve had people tell me it should be in every school across the nation,” she said. “But it’s going to take a lot of effort. It’s going to take a long time to get people turned around.”
The Unnatural Resources Fair continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission fee. For more information, visit unnaturalresources.org.