The number of people killed in vehicular collisions dropped by more than half in 2021 following one of the deadliest years on Pitt County roadways in decades — but 21 people still died.
At least 42 people were killed in 2020, making it one of the deadliest years ever, according to state crash records and Daily Reflector archives. Eight of the people killed were pedestrians.
In 2021, two of the 21 people killed were pedestrians and five were motorcyclists. Four were teenagers who died when their vehicle was hit by a box truck whose driver lost control on U.S. 264 Bypass.
Six more pedestrians were injured, according to N.C. Department of Transportation data, and 21 more motorcyclists were injured according to that same data through November. A bicyclist, a moped rider and a man on a lawnmower also were killed.
Six fatal wrecks occurred within city limits, the same number as in 2019. In 2019, the total of 16 fatal wrecks countywide was the lowest since 2006.
While the number of fatal crashes was up in 2020, Greenville authorities said that the total number of crashes in the city dropped. Officials said new infrastructure such as high visibility crossings, flashing beacons, dynamic radar speed boards and delineator systems accompanied by modular medians contributed to reduced city crash numbers.
The level of traffic also was reduced for much of the year due to pandemic related shutdowns. The first fatality of 2021 came on New Year’s Day. Following is a summary of the crashes from Greenville Police Department and State Highway Patrol reports.
- Floyd Barrett Jr., 53, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving his moped before 8 p.m., Jan. 1, on Hooker Road near West Arlington Boulevard.
- Michael Mahany, 31, of Grimesland was involved in a single crash on Joe Stocks Road southeast of Greenville at 3:25 a.m. on Jan. 21. Mahany collided with a speed limit sign then a ditch, at which point his vehicle overturned and came to an uncontrolled rest near the area. Mahany was
- dead on the scene. His blood alcohol content was .21.
- Brandon Armstrong, 25, of Ayden was killed when he was ejected from the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Breanna Lynn Sutton, 24, on Staton Mill Road, Feb. 6. Armstrong was not wearing a seat belt. Sutton was charged with impaired driving, reckless driving and a seat belt violation.
- Kaniesha Wiggins-Brimage, 44, of Winterville was involved in a single car crash while traveling north on Old N.C. 11 near Ayden at 5:48 p.m. on Feb. 7. Her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a bridge rail end, at which point she was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Vidant Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
- Crystal Scott Tate of Rocky Mount crossed the center line on U.S. 264 near the Beaufort County line on March 9 and collided with a vehicle driven by a Greenville Police detective. Tate died on the scene. The detective was severely injured but survived. A report said Tate’s vehicle had a strong odor of alcohol in it at the time of the crash.
- Rickie Anderson, 44, died on March 13 when he was thrown from his motorcycle while eluding Winterville police on Ballards Crossroad Road west of town. A crash report said Anderson hit a tree causing him to be ejected from the bike. He was wearing a helmet.
- Harvey Frazier, 57, of Greenville was killed April 11 in a single-vehicle crash on Porter Road near Bethel when his motorcycle ran off the road into a ditch. Frazier was ejected from the bike and died on scene. He was wearing a helmet.
- Four teens were killed on June 3 when a box truck jumped the median on U.S. 264 in rainy weather and collided with their vehicle. Madison Wilson, 18, her brother Devin, 15, J.T. Winstead, 17, and Abby Foster, 18, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the box truck, Alberto Pedraza III of Walstonburg, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection to the incident.
- Rufus Lacy, 48, of Greenville was struck by a BMW driven by 47-year-old Alexander Dixon of Snow Hill while riding his bicycle about 9:15 p.m., June 22, in the 3200 block of Memorial Drive. Dixon was charged with driving while impaired and manslaughter in Lacy’s death.
- David Wayne Purvis, 55, of Stokes died in a July 29 crash on N.C. 30 near Worthington-Warren Road. Purvis was riding a lawnmower which was struck by a delivery van.
- Johnny Perkins, 60, of Greenville was struck and killed while attempting to cross Memorial Drive near West Sixth Street about 8:48 p.m., Sept. 16. A crash report said Perkins was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Sienna driven by Tad Howington of Greenville. No charges were leveled against Howington.
- Jaison Jackson, 33, of Greenville was hit by a Jeep Wrangler about 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 8 as he attempted to turn his motorcycle left out of the parking lot of Carolina Tire Service at 1620 N. Greene St. Jackson died of injuries at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, 21-year-old Devin Black, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and cited for an unsafe movement and window tinting violation.
- Je
- sse Cox, 20, of Greenville died following an Oct. 15 crash on N.C. 33 in Grimesland. Cox was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when his vehicle ran off the road to the left and collided with several trees.
- Derek Shirley, 47, of Farmville died after his motorcycle struck a deer on Lewis Store Road west of town on Oct. 24. He was wearing a helmet.
- Katherine Nell Acierno, 21, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, was hit about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 while trying to cross the highway from the the area of the Best Western Plus Suites-Greenville hotel to The Horizon apartments, formerly Sunchase, at 2201 Greenville Blvd. A preliminary investigation determined a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by 22-year-old Nicholas Ramkissoon of Washington, N.C., was traveling north on the highway as the group was attempting to cross. Ramkissoon faces charges of having an improper muffler.
- Kerri Silverthorne, 31, of Plymouth was killed Nov. 24 when a vehicle driven by David Rabon, 51, of Chardourn drove his Ram pickup truck into the back of her sedan at 70 mph on Mobley’s Bridge Road near N.C. 33. Rabon was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and possessing or displaying and altered or revoked license.
- Mary Smith, 89, of Farmville died on Dec. 2 when her car was struck on Wesley Church Road while attempting to turn into a private driveway. She succumbed to her injuries at Vidant Medical Center.
- Motorcyclist Dennis Spangler, 66, was killed when a car driven by Asma Iisha Reeder of Greenville turned in front of him about 5:40 p.m., Dec. 3, at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Eastbrook Drive. His bike collided with the front passenger side of the car and he was thrown from the bike and died at Vidant Medical Center. Reeder was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement resulting in serious bodily injury to a motorcyclist and fail to yield-left turn.