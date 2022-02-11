ROCKY MOUNT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Friday announced it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the massive QVC Distribution Center fire.
Pennsylvania-based QVC said it will match the funds, bringing the reward to $20,000. About 75 percent of the distribution center was destroyed Dec. 18, forcing the company to close permanently and lay off 2,000 workers.
“Given the devastating impact this fire had on the community, it is imperative that we get to the right conclusion as soon as we can,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “We have not reached any conclusion at this point and we’re looking to the former employees, along with their friends, families, and neighbors, to provide any details that could be relevant to the investigation. Should that information point to criminal activity, the individual who provided that assistance could receive a very substantial reward if an arrest and conviction occurs.”
Fire and emergency crews from six counties responded to the fire at the 1.5 million square-foot facility in rural Edgecombe County. One worker — Kevon Ricks — was killed.
ATF is investigating the fire along with the State Bureau of Investigation, the Office of State Fire Marshal and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. ATF’s National Response Team was stationed at the scene for several days after the fire, and ATF special agents have continued to work with local and state agencies.
“Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Ricks and to everyone who was impacted by the distribution center fire,” said SBI Director Robert Schurmeier. “It’s times like these that we are extremely grateful for our partnerships with local, state and federal agencies. It’s those working relationships that allow us to respond immediately and investigate thoroughly. As the community begins the healing process, we know how important it is to have answers. Now, more than ever we need the community to come forward with any information that can help investigators. Remember, we are in this together.”
“This fire has caused significant impact to the community. If anyone has information, whether big or small, please relinquish it to authorities so we can bring closure to the family of Mr. Kevon Ricks and the others affected,” said Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson.
Anyone with information about the fire should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.