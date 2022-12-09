Federal investigators on Thursday announced they ruled the cause of a fire that shuttered the QVC Distribution Center as undetermined after a nearly yearlong investigation.
The decision was made public in a news release from the Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It said the Charlotte ATF office reached the conclusion along with multiple local and state investigators.
The Dec. 18, 2021, fire claimed the life of employee Kevon Ricks and destroyed approximately 75 percent of the 1.5 million-square-foot QVC Distribution Center located just off Kingsboro Road. QVC later announced it would not reopen the facility, leaving hundreds out of work.
“After a yearlong investigation, a team of very committed investigators representing ATF and area partners have listed the cause of this devastating fire as undetermined,” said ATF Special Agent-in-Charge Bennie Mims. “Every angle was evaluated and all possible causes were investigated thoroughly. The primary goal is to find out if the cause is accidental, natural, or incendiary. In the end, investigators found that there was not enough evidence to support an exact cause of the fire.”
Mims said in the release that investigators looked very closely at whether it was a criminal act. “Throughout the investigation, there has been no evidence discovered which would support any findings that the cause of this fire was a result of criminal activity.”
The fire was the largest industrial fire in North Carolina history and was battled by firefighters from 74 departments across 20 counties over 10 days. More than 5 million gallons of water were used to battle the fire in the first 24 hours.
Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said officials met with the Ricks family “to discuss the work over the last year and the efforts made to bring the family closure.
“While a specific cause could not be found, we hope the Ricks family and everyone impacted by the fire knows that every effort was made and every resource was used to make sure this investigation was as thorough as possible.”
The investigation involved ATF’s National Response Team and area ATF Special Agents, along with the Rocky Mount Fire Department, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Fire Marshal and the N.C. Department of Insurance, the release said.
Investigators conducted 379 interviews with former employees and first responders. A tip line was established and a reward for information was offered to help gather information.
SBI Director Robert Schurmeier said investigators “made every effort to gather as much information as possible and evaluate every theory, tip, and lead brought forward.
“This team has looked into every contributible factor, including the equipment and infrastructure of the facility, the types of products in the area of the fire’s origin, and employee actions and whereabouts. In the end, science has helped explain and dismiss a majority of the possible causes.”
Mims said ATF will continue to maintain its tip line and encourage anyone with additional information to call in. “We appreciate the cooperation from the community over the last year and would welcome any new information that might impact our findings.”