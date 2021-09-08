Across the United States, Sept. 11, 2001, started off as just another Tuesday.
Melvin Coleman, then a lineman at Pitt-Greenville Airport, had been at work since 5 a.m. and was checking on activities in the terminal when he heard the news that an airplane had struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.
“It was a normal day. There were quite a few people in the terminal there, getting ready for a departing flight,” said Coleman, who had worked for PGV for five years at the time. “It was just a normal day until that one moment.”
People didn’t have much of a reaction, he said.
Nearly 800 miles north, Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, then deputy airport manager at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, New Hampshire, was working at his desk when he heard the news over the radio.
Both men thought the first crash was a tragic accident. Less than 20 minutes later, as the world watched on live television, a commercial airliner crashed into the World Trade Center’s south tower.
“I went and told my boss, who was a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, and the words out of his mouth were, ‘We are under attack,’” said Hopper, who is now executive director of the Greenville airport. Within the hour, two more commercial airplanes went down, one crashing into the Pentagon and the other into a field near Shanksville, Pa. It was later learned that passengers on United 93 had learned about the other attacks and fought back against the terrorists.
Changes prompted by the Sept. 11 attacks began immediately at airports across the nation, no matter the size, and remain in effect 20 years later.
After the second strike, people started making calls on their cellphones, Coleman said. He radioed his crew to let them know about the crash.
An inbound flight to Greenville was diverted back to Charlotte and the airline canceled all flights out of Greenville. Nationwide, all flights were directed to land at the closest possible airports.
Greenville saw private aircraft based at its airport return but no private or regional passenger planes landed.
“The thing I remember distinctly about that situation is everyone put aside their differences real quick,” Coleman said. “Everybody became a friend. People were doing ride shares and doing whatever they could to help each other get home.”
Because the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease had an 11,000 foot runway and customs office, Hopper said staff prepared for inbound traffic. While they got some private aircraft, commercial passenger flights went to larger airports.
On the other side of Pease, the Air National Guard was one of the first to take to the skies, refueling military aircraft patrolling the airways including jets protecting Kennebunkport, Maine, where the 41st president, George H.W. Bush, lived.
While the military flew, airports large and small underwent an immediate change.
“We were getting faxes from (Federal Aviation Administration) giving us instructions, so we were going around putting locks on all the gates, putting jersey barriers in front of the gates,” Hopper said. “The airport manager was out there on a forklift hauling jersey barriers around. I didn’t know we had that many jersey barriers.”
In Greenville, Coleman and his three-person team were directed to patrol the airport’s perimeter multiple times a day.
“We had to learn new procedures,” he said. “We were having to screen cars coming into the airport. We went from being people who fueled aircraft to having to go into the parking lot and screen every car that came in here.
“We had to screen everybody that came into the building. We had to learn a whole new job real quick,” Coleman said.
“We were learning about all the security leaks an airport could have. It turns out it’s quite a few,” he said, especially at smaller airports that did not have dedicated security staff.
In the days that followed, the toll of the Sept. 11 attack became apparent. Hopper said one of pilots of the hijacked aircraft had a brother stationed with the Air National Guard at Pease. Residents of nearby communities had been passengers on the planes.
Prior to Sept. 11, airlines were responsible for screening passengers and luggage wasn’t checked, Hopper said. Within two months the Transportation Safety Administration was established and the federal government took over security for commercial flights. Both passengers and their luggage were searched more thoroughly.
Screening technology that had been discussed in the abstract was quickly installed, Hopper said. The design of airport terminals changed to accommodate heavy security equipment and to streamline the check-in process.
“There is more consistency in security. There is definitely a difference in how it’s interpreted but everybody applies the same rules and the same standards,” Hopper said. “The federal government has gotten very good at aviation security.”
Flyers quickly adapted to the new measures, he said.
Coleman retired from Pitt-Greenville Airport in 2016 after working there for 20 years. He still occasionally works for private pilots along with making sandwiches at Ernie’s Famous Subs.
Coleman said he is unhappy that 20 years after the attack, Arab-Americans and other individuals from Middle Eastern countries are still subjected to stereotypes portraying them as terrorists.
“That is one of the things I had to deal with when I was working at airports, seeing Arab people come to the airport — trying to go from point A to point B — and just being stereotyped as they go,” Coleman said. “They are getting funny looks, they are getting extra searches. It’s still happening; they are still getting funny looks.”
As a former member of the military, Coleman said he is disappointed with how the nation handled its withdrawal from Afghanistan and the future of that nation’s people.
“Women in that country have made great strides over the last 20 years and know they are going to be put back where they started,” he said.
Coleman said the nation needs to grieve on Saturday but also has to look forward.
“We are never going to forget 9/11, just like we never forgot Pearl Harbor, but at some point we’ve got to move on,” he said.
“I am going to try to treat (Saturday) as a normal day. I’m going to remember, but I think normalcy is the goal,” Coleman said. “By showing that we can normalize and get on with our lives is the best thing we can possibly do.”
Hopper said he will spend the day with family. Sept. 11 showed him that if you think it, it can happen.
“When it comes to safety and security, if you think it can happen, do what you can to prevent it,” Hopper said.
Hopper said as the nation remembers Sept. 11, he hopes people remember not only the attack, but what happened next.
“People pulled together when that happened. I hope people don’t forget we can do that,” he said. “We’re going through just as tough of a period right now (with the COVID-19 pandemic) as we did back then and maybe we need to remember what we did back then so we can persevere through what we are going through right now.”