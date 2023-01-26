A Greenville attorney cited for a large sign in a residential area on Charles Boulevard is appealing a notice of violation before the city Board of Adjustment today.

A city planner issued the notice of violation in September after receiving a complaint about the 4-by-5 foot sign displayed in front of a house at the corner of Charles and Red Banks Road.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.