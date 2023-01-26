...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A Greenville attorney is appealing a notice of violation before the city’s board of adjustment today.
A city planner issued the notice of violation in September after receiving a complaint about a 4-foot by 5-foot sign displayed in front of a house at the corner of Charles Boulevard and Red Banks Road.
The violation was sent to attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell and Edwin Keith.
The city’s zoning ordinance states that a zoning compliance and building permit must be issued when someone wants to put up a sign.
The violation states that no one obtained the necessary permit to display a sign in front of a house, and that such a sign isn’t allowed on property in a R-15S residential zoning district.
Russell replied that the item isn’t being used as a sign and “It is just an object being stored on a property.” She said it’s a sign that she uses at community events. The sign advertises Russell’s work collaborative family law.
Last summer, Russell unsuccessfully sought to have the property rezoned from residential to commercial use so she could use the house as a law office. The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted against the request. Russell withdrew it before it was sent to Greenville City Council.
City staff is recommending the board of adjustment deny the appeal and affirm the original notice of violation. Staff also recommends the board order that the sign should be removed immediately from the property or “stored in an inconspicuous matter.”
The board of adjustment meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Also on the agenda are the following requests for special-use permits:
Operate a child day care facility located at the southeastern corner of West Gum Road and North Memorial Drive.
Place a mobile home at 2 N.C. 33 East.
Operate a multi-purpose center at 500 Elizabeth St. and 414 Latham and 702 W. Fifth streets.