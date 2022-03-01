The attorney for a Greenville activist said law enforcement body camera footage that showed his client maneuvering protestors away from a damaged police vehicle helped lead to his acquittal on charges from a 2020 riot downtown.
Dedan Waciuri, 34, an activist and organizer from Greenville, was arrested on June 3, 2020, and charged under his legal name, Matthew Roberts, with misdemeanor inciting a riot and injury to personal property. The Pitt County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed he was acquitted on Friday in Pitt County District Court.
Waciuri’s attorney, Ernest Conner, said that Waciuri was arrested because he was seen atop a damaged police vehicle with his megaphone during protests on May 31, 2020, following the murder of George Floyd. More than 200 people gathered for a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Greenville Town Common which splintered across the downtown area.
Conner walked Wilson County District Judge Joseph Edgar Brown III through a Greenville police officer’s body camera footage that showed there was more to the story, Conner said.
Waciuri could be seen atop the damaged vehicle, and audio caught him saying “arrest the police, indict the police” before another individual earlier seen threatening a GPD officer on the camera “body slammed” the vehicle’s hood. Conner said at that point Waciuri told a group he was leading to “keep it moving.”
“In between 6:50 and 6:57 (p.m.) there is a picture of Dedan in the crowd near the car,” Conner said. “That picture was of him consoling another person there.
“As soon as (the body slam) happened, (Dedan) got off the car and took his crowd over toward East Carolina University. The officer said it was getting more agitated, and as it got more agitated, Dedan got up on the car and moved his group away. That was not inciting a riot. It was quite the opposite. I showed them the picture of the car at 6:50, I stopped the video there, and showed them damage on the car. The car was already damaged.”
During the course of the riot, more than 30 downtown properties and 13 law enforcement vehicles were damaged as protestors confronted police for several hours. Waciuri was demonstrating through the night but said he did not damage property or incite violence and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
At least five others were charged as a result of the events. Two were sentenced to prison time, one has charges pending and two others were charged on the day of the protest but no longer have pending court dates.
Conner said the night in question was difficult and commended law enforcement, including the two officers who appeared as the state’s only witnesses, for their work.
“No one should have had to put up with what he put up with,” Conner said of the officer whose bodycam footage was used.
Conner said that Brown, who was called in to preside, told the court he could not find sufficient evidence to convict Waciuri beyond a reasonable doubt.
Waciuri said that his being found not guilty is a win for him and his organization, Mapinduzi.
“I think the hearing exposes how unjust this city is when it operates to try to imprison somebody trying to do nothing more than bring to light the overwhelming conditions that black and brown people are plagued with in this city,” he said. “We are an organization that does not try to cause any destruction. We do not try to incite any kind of mayhem. We are one that wants to bring some kind of peace, health and wellbeing to black and brown people, which they deserve.
“It is a shame that we live in a city where, instead of trying to collaborate with, they fight against Mapinduzi (and) the things that we try to go about bringing to our community.”
Waciuri said authorities pushed back two years ago on a request for a civilian police review board with subpoena power and the ability to call on outside prosecutors. Demands for a review board were prompted by the police shooting deaths of Sean Rambert in 2019 and Brandon Joyner in 2017, he said.
The riot charges targeted him and Mapinduzi, Waciuri said, with some critics painting the group as disorganized and aggressive despite what he said is a history of planning and discipline. Conner agreed that Waciuri was arrested because he is a known figure in the public.
Mapinduzi is now working to establish a community resource center at the police substation on West Fifth Street, Waciuri said. He noted that the group had previously pinned an eviction notice on the substation’s door as part of a demonstration.
Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said that the department does not generally provide comment on court outcomes.
“Our detectives spend countless hours and pour their hearts and souls into every single case to ensure justice is served,” Hunter said. “This case is no different. As a general practice GPD does not typically offer an opinion on court outcomes. Coincidentally, we have not been asked to provide a statement for any of the other individuals who were charged in connection to the downtown riot. For that reason, we do not feel it would be fair to provide a comment about this particular verdict.
“The night of the riot is a day we will never forget. We are proud of our officers’ heroic actions to protect their community not only that night — but each and every day.”
A request was made to speak with Judge Brown who did not respond by press time on Monday.