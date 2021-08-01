BYH Greenville for continuing to have roads like Regency, Fire Tower, Charles, Memorial and Greenville Boulevard when you have made it deadly and dangerous to attempt to cross in anything but a multi-ton motor vehicle. What is your agenda against people walking, riding or trying to take a bus? Why do you have so few crosswalks for people to be safe?
Whatever happened to the Occupy Wall Street crowd that was camping on the Town Common? Are they still there? Mommy still sending them money? Will the new commercial development on the Town Common destroy their campground? I remember sleeping in a two-man tent in this man's army. Wasn't all that much fun and I had no thoughts of Wall Street. My only thoughts were of marrying Lula Mae and getting a job.
BYH to unvaccinated. Thanks to your selfish, willful ignorance, we are headed back to masking, continued economic damage and avoidable death and medical harm. Just unbelievable.
BYHs socialist. Article in Saturdays Daily Reflector reads; "Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others." So all you socialist that are trying to shame people for not being vaccinated need to take time to get facts instead of doing what socialist/communist like to do and that is to run other people lives. Look at how Hilter got control over the Jews and let them to gas chambers.
The delta variant of the virus is able to live in nasal cavities with greater density and longer than other variants, including in vaccinated people, experts said. That's why it's so important even for vaccinated people to wear a mask. Still, people with the vaccine are far less likely to get sick and far less likely to experience strong symptoms when they do get sick. So please get the vaccine. No one will send you to the gas chamber.
Suspiciously folks got vaccinations as their choice however now numbers up could it have anything to do with thousands coming into the border daily. Makes you wonder? Watch for another shut down folks. What will you do with all the free government money now. Oh well, does the sound of Cuba ring a bell.
A no BYH to the new sheriff who wants to replace everyone with your own race? And yet you're not racist? If the tables were turned, they would be protesting by your race. Like your race can do no wrong. Blame the other race for your own problems. I’m sick of it all!
From what we have seen, the sheriff's office employs far more white people than black people, and it arrests far more black people than white people. See the next comment.
BYH to Pitt County. Blacks always yell foul when they are arrested or shot. Look at the Pitt County bookings for our jail. Who is the problem? "Guess who." It does not take a smart person to figure this out.
So COVID is beginning to spread again and our border is still open? Does that make any sense at all?
BYH anti-abortionists ... now all of a sudden you're pro-choice, even though not getting vaccinated could mean you kill the unborn and others.
BYH, here are some things that are more uncomfortable than wearing a mask: Gasping for air. Coughing up blood. Permanent lung damage. A ventilator. Medical bill debt. Burying someone you love. Harming a stranger. Dying prematurely.
BYH, no immigrant has taken your job. You were laid off by a capitalist who required cheap labor and took advantage of that immigrant to increase his profits, and nothing makes him happier than to hear you blame the immigrant and not him.
I think the drop in intelligence in the U.S. today is due to the lack of "Blue Laws." Back in the old days you had to plan ahead because everything was closed on Sunday. "Blue Laws" forced us to plan ahead. If you failed to plan ahead then you spent Sunday thinking that next week you would get your act together and be ready for Sunday. Legalize marijuana and pass some "Blue Laws."
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.