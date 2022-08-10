Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., will be from 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Music by DJ Justin Rouse and hosted by Phyllis Woolard and Jane Bass. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, starting with a free meal at 6 p.m. at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Food distributions
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9 a.m. Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for the second annual Farmville Ghost Walk from 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed to act as ghosts, storytellers and tour guides. For more information, call Kevin Lee at 327-9668.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., is open from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
398th Engineers
A breakfast meeting for former members of the 398th Engineer-Supply Co. of Greenville will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 SW Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.
Power Lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its August power luncheon from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Speaker Phil Kirk, longtime political insider, former president of N.C. Citizens for Business and Industry and the former chairman of the State Board of Education will give the presentation, “The Ten Governors I Have Known,” providing humorous insights and observations about Govs. Sanford through Cooper. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. To register, visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/august-power-luncheon-2022.
African American Caucus
The newly restored Pitt County chapter of the African American Caucus will hold its first monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the South Greenville Recreation Center, 851 Howell St. The group is an auxiliary of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Its mission is to fight for equality for African Americans, strengthen participation in politics and promote education in the democratic process. People of all races and nationalities are welcome and encouraged to participate. Annual membership is $25. Call 717-2029.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held from Aug. 25-28 at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Visit watermelonfestival.com.