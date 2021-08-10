Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. today. Boxes and bags of food include fresh and frozen meats.
Board of health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The free session provides information about the indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. Registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. Email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Diet advice
New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host “Night with a Dietician” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Kathye Bennett-Chambliss, a clinical dietician, will talk about eating habits, healthy lifestyle changes, food expiration dates and how to make a plate of food appear more attractive. Call 215-5660. Face coverings required.
Prom through the Decades
The Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades to benefit The Kelly Children’s Home at 7 p.m., Saturday at The State Theatre 110 W. Fifth St., Greenville. Guests can wear their favorite decade attire and enjoy the Eli Craig Band with an after party show featuring Michelle Michaels and Her Divas. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Visit statetheatrenc.com.
Rabies vaccination clinic
Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Staton Road, off of N.C. 11 north of Greenville. The cost of each vaccination is $10. Payment will be cash or check only. Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash. Call 902-1726.
Pastoral anniversary
Pastor Daniel House of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Road, will celebrate his 26th pastoral anniversary on Sunday. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served after the celebration. The gospel message will be preached by Rev. Demetrius Williams from Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church of Grifton. All are invited.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Power Lunch
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt will speak during the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17. The event is virtual. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-august-2021.
Play festival
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host its annual “10-Minute Play Festival” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21. Audience members will vote to select the winner. Tickets are $10 at magnoliaartscenter.com.
