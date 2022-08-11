Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Lifelong Learning Program
East Carolina University will host a kickoff event for its Lifelong Learning program from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Willis Building, 300 E. First St. There is no cost for the event, however, a fee is charged for fall membership and course registration. Register for the kickoff at https://go.ecu.edu/llpfall2022kickoff.
Music in the Park
The Town of Grimesland will host Music in the Park at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Community Park, off Pitt Street, next to the Town Hall. The free event will feature jazz music from Michael Stevenson and Friends. Visit grimesland.org or call 752-6337.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month.
Museum fundraiser
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., is hosting the Golden Jackpot Raffle through Aug. 17. Tickets are $50 each or five for $200. The winner will receive a third of the jackpot funds raised. Last year, the fundraising total was more than $18,000. The winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 via social media. Visit gmoa.org for more information.
‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27 Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Church yard sale
New Mercies Tabernacle Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host a community church yard sale and fish sandwich sale beginning at 6 a.m. Aug. 20.
Candidate Conversations
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will hold its Candidate Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 20 at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. Come out and hear candidates address issues and concerns collected from surveys of random citizens in the community prior to the upcoming November elections.
USA Dance
USA Dance will return to Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C., 6:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 20 with a special dance lesson in West Coast Swing with Debbie Tuttle. The dance party is from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required. Also available, open dance at Stanly Hall in New Bern 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 19. Tuttle also holds West Coast Swing lessons every Wednesday at Washington Yacht Club. See her facebook page for details.