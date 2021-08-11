Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Transitional Care: Things You Should Know and Plan For, will be presented by Pruitt Healthcare on 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24. Walk-ins welcome.
Gardening Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Physical therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins welcome.
Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Athletic Edge, 1100 W Fifth Street, Washington, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Aug. 11.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, Greenville, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 11
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2110 Old New Bern Road, Chocowinity, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 12
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 15
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host its free Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. Registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com.
Diet advice
New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host “Night with a Dietician” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. A clinical dietician will talk about eating habits, healthy lifestyle changes, food expiration dates and how to make a plate of food appear more attractive. Call 215-5660.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events at 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Educators Sunday
The Pentecostals, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will host Educators Sunday at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the church. All educators will receive breakfast, gift bags with school supplies and gift cards. A teacher blessing service begins at 10 a.m.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 2-4. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 4-5. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.