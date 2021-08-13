Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162.
Prom Through the Decades
The Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades to benefit The Kelly Children’s Home at 7 p.m., Saturday at The State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St., Greenville. Wear vintage prom attire and enjoy the Eli Craig Band and Michelle Michaels and Her Divas. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Visit statetheatrenc.com or email gvjaycees@gmail.com.
Rabies vaccination clinic
Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Staton Road, off of N.C. 11 north of Greenville. The cost is $10. Payment will be cash or check only. Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash. Call 902-1726.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 2-4. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 4-5. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon Festival will return Aug. 26-28 at 324 Sylvania St. Vendors will offer fan-favorite foods, crafts, carnival rides and more. Friday features performances by Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday’s activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar. Visit watermelonfest.com.
‘The Dreamer’
“The Dreamer,” a new chamber opera by Mark Taggart, composer, and Ann McCutchan, librettist, will premiere at a screening at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Fletcher Recital Hall. The opera, featuring a cast and chamber orchestra comprised of undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty members of the ECU School of Music has been filmed for the presentation, which is free. Face coverings will be required. To view the premiere screening online, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ECUSchoolOfMusicLive.
The Griffins
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets for the Great Big Family Reunion Tour are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.