VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Prom Through the Decades
The Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades to benefit The Kelly Children’s Home at 7 p.m. today at The State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St., Greenville. Visit statetheatrenc.com.
Pastoral anniversary
Pastor Daniel House of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Road, will celebrate his 26th pastoral anniversary Sunday. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. with dinner after. All are invited.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Power Lunch
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt will speak during the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The event is virtual. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-august-2021.
Teen auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host teen auditions for “The Chicago Caper: A Magnolia Arts Teen Murder Mystery” from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. Visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com for more information.
Schools open house
Pitt County Schools will host open house events Thursday at more than three dozen elementary, middle and high schools across the district. All K-5 schools will be open from 4-6:30 p.m., followed by K-8 schools and middle schools from 5-7:30 p.m. and traditional high schools from 6-8 p.m. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us or contact individual schools for more information.
Greene County baseball
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host “Baseball in Greene County” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Mike Anderson, parks and recreation director, and Coach James “Rabbit” Fulghum, will present at night of baseball history in Greene County. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Transitional Care: Things You Should Know and Plan For, will be presented by Pruitt Healthcare on 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Gardening Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Physical therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday. Walk-ins welcome.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24. Walk-ins welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cost is $5.
Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.