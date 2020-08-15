Note: Entries in the Saturday extended version of Bless Your Heart can get a little edgy. Factual statements herein are not verified.
A word you better get used to: Obamagate. It makes Watergate look like child's play.
Bless our hearts, we now live in a country where truth doesn't matter and you are not allowed to speak your mind. The left has succeeded in destroying the 1st Amendment and freedom of speech.
Bless their hearts. The Democrats want $25 billion for the Postal Service to be able to handle mail-in voting. If every single ballot cast were mailed in, that would mean a $200 bonus to the post office for each vote they handle! Are they insane? So what is really going on here?
What would be the reaction if Obama was killing the USPS? Hum, cheaters never win, winners never cheat! Taking sorting machines out or at least making them work slower or not at all? Anyone who subverts any election for the purpose of winning is a loser. It ain't American in my book. Anybody else as sick of this as I am?
BHH. If you took all the lies that Trump has told and turned them into mosquitos, it would be like walking from Engelhard to Stumpy Point after midnight!
Gun control is now making its way back into the political news. But check out what happens to all those charged with carrying a concealed gun or those charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. The penalty for these offenses is less than that for going down the wrong way on a grocery store aisle. Gun control sounds tough until it gets to court. Look it up.
BOH, 5-year old child (white) shot and killed by African-American male (to be politically correct) in Wilson. Where is the local news coverage? Where are the protests turned to violence and looting and riots. Where are the TV cameras covering the funeral? Just makes you wonder if racism does not work both ways. Do white children matter?
COVID-19 is not "under control." Protect yourself and your neighbors. Love your neighbor. BYH
BYH, don't be impressed by money, followers, degrees or titles. Be impressed by generosity, integrity, humility and kindness.
Bless our heart, now he is politicizing the Postal Service, and admitted he is blocking voting by mail. He is a fascist in the truest sense of the word.
Bless your heart to the racists, lying, cowardly people who try to hide behind religion to spread their hatred and intolerance. Do you really think God is going to let someone like you into his heaven?
I am a proud citizen of Winterville! I saw in the paper that the town of will display two anti-racism murals. I have no problem with that, however, I do not agree to have a “Black Lives Matter” sign on our street. I would not object to “People Against Racism” or “All Lives Matter.” All people in our town should be represented.
BYH college students. While I remember doing some stupid things when I was your age, I did care about my friends and family enough to not risk their lives. For those of you attending big parties and not wearing masks, please rethink your priorities.
BYH Mike Pence. I can't wait for Kamala Harris to read you the riot act during your debates. You have been complicit in Trump's high crimes and misdemeanors. Explain yourself if you can.
To Pitt County Schools, for making its teachers teach in-person and online at the exact same time. Each teacher, each day, must teach both all the in-person students and all the online students. I guess they know better than the other school districts which have separate online teachers for the remote students.
No BYH to President Trump who wants to defund the USPS because people will mail in ballots this November.
The nursing student who said she's not concerned about COVID-19 and would go to large gatherings should receive an automatic fail. With her reasoning, I sincerely hope she is never in the position to ever care for me, or anyone.
Bless your heart. Let it go. Change the channel. Unsubscribe. Unfriend. Unfollow. Mute. Block. Walk away. Breathe.
BYH Mr. Biden. As I watched transfixed to one of your political ads, the thought occurred to me that with all the answers you have to the nation's problems, why didn't you feed the answers to President Obama?
To the person who wrote that Biden couldn't pick the best person for his VP candidate, he had to pick a person of color. I can go further. You would think he could have chosen a person who has some heritage of having ancestors who were slaves. I am from West Africa and I hear lots of talk about slavery in America and about black Americans still not being respected. You would think the first man or woman for president or vice president would be an ancestor from slavery in America. We must have that first before talking about reparations.
Did Trump not consider that many of his supporters are old people that might want to mail in their ballots from home? Bless his heart if the codger coalition can’t make it to the polls.
Hey BLM, saying all white people are racist, is racist. Just saying, BYH.
BYH, the cult of selfishness is killing America.
I myself am made entirely of flaws, stitched together by good intentions. BMH.
Bless my heart, I like to ask my Siri to name the most common questions people ask about life, ten minutes apart, then I put her in the same room as my Alexa and let them have a conversation, and see where it goes.
BYH, we have become so accustomed to disguising ourselves to others that in the end we are disguised to ourselves.
Bless your heart to Democrats. Compromise with you, means doing it your way. If anyone has an example of where a Democrat in the state or Federal house or senate has compromised on anything, please let us know.
BYH to the committee that approved that hideous monstrosity that is the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on the Town Common. The idea to honor the church and community was a good one but the monument is beyond dreadful. Turns out $2 million dollars cannot buy a decent design.
To the conservatives. If you can't argue successfully against Marxist socialism, then you deserve the "back benches" for a generation. Especially in view of the British experience between Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, my grandchildren don't need 40 years of that stuff.
BYH to the people who spent $1.9 million on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza. You seized the opportunity to use tax dollars for the memorial because you knew no council member would vote against it out of fear. I guess you got your revenge.
So BMH, I don't know what's wrong with a white man accepting his party's nomination in Gettysburg. That was the site of a Union Army win in the most divisive time in our history. A key win in the fight to free slaves and heal our country. What could more appropriate in today's world?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.