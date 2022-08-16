Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Museum fundraiser
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., is hosting the Golden Jackpot Raffle through Wednesday. Tickets are $50 each or five for $200. The winner will receive a third of the jackpot funds raised. Last year, the fundraising total was more than $18,000. The winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday via social media. Visit gmoa.org for more information.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club will meet from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
African American Caucus
The newly restored Pitt County chapter of the African American Caucus will hold its first monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the South Greenville Recreation Center, 851 Howell St. An auxiliary of the North Carolina Democratic Party, its mission is to fight for equality for African Americans, strengthen participation in politics and promote education in the democratic process. People of all races and nationalities are welcome and encouraged to participate. Annual membership is $25 and can be made in monthly installments. Call 717-2029
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27 Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Church yard sale
New Mercies Tabernacle Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host a community church yard sale and fish sandwich sale beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a Learn to Quilt Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, applique’, making the quilt sandwich, binding, hand and machine quilting, in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
Active Adult Social
Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, is holding an Active Adult and Senior Adults social from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 to showcase programs that are designed for adults ages 50 and older through Greenville Recreation and Parks. The event will include a guided hike, painting classes inspired by nature, an introduction to pickleball, kayaking, refreshments and lunch. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/wildwood-park or call 329-4567.