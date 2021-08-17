Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals from 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Schools open house
Pitt County Schools will host open house events Thursday at more than three dozen elementary, middle and high schools across the district. All K-5 schools will be open from 4-6:30 p.m., followed by K-8 schools and middle schools from 5-7:30 p.m. and traditional high schools from 6-8 p.m. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us or contact individual schools for more information.
Play festival
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host its annual “10-Minute Play Festival” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21. This is the 16th year of the competition. Audience members will vote to select the winner. Tickets are $10 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Educators Sunday
The Pentecostals, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will host Educators Sunday at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the church. All educators will receive breakfast, gift bags with school supplies and gift cards. A teacher blessing service begins at 10 a.m.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included clincal exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest on Sept. 18. The day’s events promise great fun as Blackbeard’s Crew occupies Bonner’s Point with hands-on history interpreting The Golden Age of Piracy. From 10 a.m. 3 p.m. art meets history as vendors selling their original works will line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Featured performers include Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra playing at noon and Nashville recording artist David Lee Jones playing at 1 p.m. Art from Bath Elementary students also will be on display and civic groups will sell food. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. The Gold Bow campaign is underway, offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
