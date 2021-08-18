Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at Fifth and Evans streets.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
First Church of Christ, 520 E. 10th St., Washington, 2-6 p.m., Thursday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., Bethel, 2-7 p.m., Thursday.
Rose of Sharon Church, 8000 Bear Grass Road, Martin County, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday.
Washington Moose Lodge #1800, 322 Flanders Filters Road, Washington, 1-5 p.m., Monday.
First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday
Greene County Wellness Center, 84 Perry Drive, Snow Hill, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 25
Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 25.
Washington Assembly Of God, 2029 W. Fifth St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 31.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, in Pitt County, will be holding a drive-through food boxes giveaway on from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 2-4. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 4-5. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return Aug. 26-28 at the Winterville Recreation Park, 324 Sylvania St. Vendors will offer rides, fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products with free musical performances every night. Visit watermelonfest.com.
‘The Dreamer’
“The Dreamer,” a new chamber opera by Mark Taggart, composer, and Ann McCutchan, librettist, will premiere at a screening at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in Fletcher Recital Hall. The opera, featuring a cast and chamber orchestra comprised of undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty members of the ECU School of Music has been filmed for the presentation, which is free. Face coverings will be required for the Fletcher audience. To view the premiere screening online, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ECUSchoolOfMusicLive.
Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 29, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets for the Great Big Family Reunion Tour are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. This is a monthly sketching series that will allow patrons and guests to learn about different art styles. Call 747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the museum, 806 Evans St. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.