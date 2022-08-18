Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Church yard sale
New Mercies Tabernacle Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host a community church yard sale and fish sandwich sale beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Men’s Day
Invitation A.M.E. Zion Church, 2156 Griffin Road in Snow Hill, will celebrate its annual Men’s Day Program at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The program will feature the soul-stirring music of the Greene County Community Male Chorus in a free gospel concert, an inspiring message and Christian fellowship. All guests are asked to wear a mask.
Back to School Bash
The Back to School Bash community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 on the grounds of First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will have kids’ activities, free food (while supplies last), a bouncy house and a parent resource fair. Donations of school supplies will be accepted to be given to Sugg/Bundy Elementary School in Farmville. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melindasampsontoh@gmail.com.
FACE yard sale
FACE of Pitt County (Families Aligned with Community and Education) will hold its annual yard sale to support its free after-school tutoring program from 7-11 a.m. on Aug. 27 at 402 Baywood Drive in Winterville. Donations can be dropped off at the same address. Please contact Emily at 902-4426 to set up a drop-off time or arrange a pickup.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a Learn to Quilt Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, applique’, making the quilt sandwich, binding, hand and machine quilting, in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15 in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
GK Cafe fundraiser
Evolve marketing and GK Cafe will host a fundraiser for multiple human service agencies from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 at GK Cafe, 3197 E 10th St. Plates of GK’s pancakes, sausage and famous Barry’s chicken will be sold for $10 at the drive-through only. Pre-orders will be accepted through Aug. 24 via venmo @evolveinc and may be picked up between 7-8 a.m. Proceeds support Pitt County Council on Aging, JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads Center and Aces for Autism.
A Night of Hope
Major League Baseball all-star Darryl Strawberry and world champion water skier Kristi Overton Johnson will headline a fundraising event for Victorious Living Magazine’s prison outreach on Sept. 15 at Lake Kristi, 3933 Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland. It will include ballpark food and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the Night of Hope event from 6:45-8 p.m. Corporate sponsorships are available. General admission is $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 12-16.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery beginning Sept 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $5, 10-inch pots are $10 and 14-inch pots are $20. To have a student contact you or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are from 8 a.m.-noon on school days.