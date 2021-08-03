Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Golden K meet
The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Jeff Nelson of the State Employees Credit Union will speak about current and future financial concerns for senior citizens. All are welcomed. Call 367-8310.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944.
Art event
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host A Bird’s Eye View, with paintings by Andie Freeman and ceramics by Vicky Smith, from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday. The event features art inspired by birds. Visit cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Beer Mile
The first MPourimum Beer Mile Presented by Fleet Feet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson Avenue and Clark Street. The run is four quarter-miles out and back segments on Clark Street. After each lap participants will drink a beer and run another quarter mile, totaling four beers and four laps. The price is $45 or $80 for a four-person team. Register by Thursday. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=88017.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host is Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. Registration is required at greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-2. Ron Ayers Motorsports will be offering complimentary rides in their side-by-side utility vehicles.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded event from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. The event is a fundraiser to benefit families fighting cancer. Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card; cash donations also will be accepted. Wine and appetizers will be served, and there will be prize drawings. Visit facebook.com/Daughters4Dads.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Hookerton Fire Station, 404 E. Main St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 4.
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 9.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, Greenville, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 11
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 15
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will open the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.