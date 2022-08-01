Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39's weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 252-975-6944 for information.
Soup Kitchens
- The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
- The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services
Relay for Life
Relay for Life of Pitt County is scheduled from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/pittnc or call Benita Dunham at 704-603-6131.
Christmas Town
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce is holding an organizational meeting for the 2022 Christmas Town event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the town Operation Center, 4061 East Ave. The meeting is open to chamber members, community groups and anyone interested in making the event successful.
Lifelong Learning
East Carolina University will host a kickoff event for its Lifelong Learning program from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Willis Building, 300 E. First St. There is no cost for the event, however, a fee is charged for fall membership and course registration. Register for the kickoff at https://go.ecu.edu/llpfall2022kickoff.
Farmville 5K
The Farmville Recreation and Parks Department will host its Get Your Rear in Gear Fun Run, 5k and Ruck at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24. Call 753-6712 or visit www.farmvillencparks.com to register. The 5K will be chip timed by Run the East LLC. Sign up by Aug. 28 to ensure T-shirt size.