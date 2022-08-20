Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Men’s Day
Invitation A.M.E. Zion Church, 2156 Griffin Road, Snow Hill, will celebrate its annual Men’s Day Program at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The program will feature the Greene County Community Male Chorus in a free gospel concert, an inspiring message and Christian fellowship. All guests are asked to wear a mask.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Food outreach
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a food bag give away 9-10 a.m. on Aug. 27. Everyone welcome. Call 364-5665.
Back to School Bash
The Back to School Bash community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 on the grounds of First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will have kids’ activities, free food (while supplies last), a bouncy house, and a parent resource fair. Donations of school supplies will be accepted to give to Sugg/Bundy Elementary School in Farmville. Email melindasampsontoh@gmail.com
FACE yard sale
FACE of Pitt County (Families Aligned with Community and Education) will hold its annual yard sale to support its free after-school tutoring program from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday at 402 Baywood Drive in Winterville, off Fire Tower Road near Sam Jones BBQ. Donations can be dropped off at the same address. Contact Emily at 902-4426 to set up a drop-off time or arrange for a pickup.
Learn to quilt
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a Learn to Quilt Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
GK Cafe fundraiser
Evolve marketing and GK Cafe will host a fundraiser for multiple human service agencies from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 at GK Cafe, 3197 E 10th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Plates of GK’s pancakes, sausage and famous Barry’s chicken will be sold for $10 at the drive-through only. Pre-orders will be accepted through Aug. 24, via venmo @evolveinc and may be picked up the day of event between 7-8 a.m. Proceeds support Pitt County Council on Aging, JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads Center and Aces for Autism.
Back-to-school
Sam’s Barbershop in Snow Hill is offering discounted haircuts and school supply giveaways at its annual back-to-school celebration from 1-7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Greene County Wellness Center, 229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill. Haircuts are $8 for children ages 12 and younger and $10 for 13 and older. Call 468-3529 for more information.