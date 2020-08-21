So sad. I am watching Joe Biden and Bill Clinton speak and I am wondering if the Me Too movement is just a tactic for liberals to attack conservatives. So much improvement is needed, yet here we are.
Bless the heart of mileage marker monitor. Distances to towns and cities indicated on highway signs show how far one is from a town’s or city’s center not just to the city limits. Drive safely!
“The Pirate Ship will reverse course and move to all online instruction.” Be looking for this headline within the next two weeks.
Bless your hearts college students. The poor judgement of a few has resulted in the punishment of the many — one of life’s lessons you should have learned many years ago.
We may have two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time next week. BYH climate change deniers!
More than 167,000 dead. There is a coin shortage. No concerts, no theater, no paper towels, no toilet paper. Our kids can’t go to school. A $3 trillion deficit in the last year. Food lines stretch for miles. 30 million unemployed. We can’t even leave our country. If Biden gets elected can’t imagine how bad it will be!
Bless your hearts to all the college students blaming universities for not keeping them safe from COVID. Did you not assume you had some level of personal responsibility? Had you not been warned to avoid crowds, gatherings, and parties? Had you been warned to wear masks and social distance? I can see you have a bright future having learned early to blame others for all your problems.
I can’t believe our U.S. Senators would go home without passing a coronavirus relief bill or addressing the problems with the Post Office. Surely they are just “out to lunch!”
UNC-Chapel Hill says it is not safe to go to class but it is safe to play football? You cannot make this stuff up. The allure of all that money the football team makes is overruling common sense. So much for UNC-Chapel Hill as a stalwart of education.
With all these colleges moving forward to play football I am surprised that Duke is going along for the ride. I really thought that Duke had higher principles than groveling for a few bucks from the football team. I guess money is not the prime motivator in fake education. Shame on Duke for shattering my dreams that some institutions of higher learning would remain committed to their mission statement.
BYH City Council, once again siding with developers and continue to lose our green spaces in the city. Let’s change the name to Paveville or Concreteville, which is more appropriate as you allow loss of grass and trees in the city.
