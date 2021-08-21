Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday in the Park
Built for Comfort will play at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville Town Common amphitheater, 100 E. First St. The free show is part of the Sunday in the Park concert series. Call 758-7246 for weather information.
Afro mask exhibit
Coffee + Spice, 1025 W. Fifth St., will present the Afro-American Mask Study Series with local fine artist William T. Attkinson 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Educators Sunday
The Pentecostals, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will host Educators Sunday at 9 a.m. on Sunday. All educators will receive breakfast, gift bags with school supplies and gift cards. A teacher blessing service begins at 10 a.m. RSVP at thepentecostalsofgreenville.com.
The Dreamer
“The Dreamer,” a new chamber opera by Mark Taggart, composer, and Ann McCutchan, librettist, will premiere at a screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Fletcher Recital Hall. The ECU School of Music performance has been filmed for the presentation, which is free. To view it online, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ECUSchoolOfMusicLive.
Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. This is a monthly sketching series that will teach different art styles. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. Reservations are requested and should be made on or before Sept. 1 by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour of the village will be provided. Learn how to help with events, tours and other projects. Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 252-414-2869 for more information.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest 10 a.m. 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 featuring art and history as vendors line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting and concert at 6 p.m on Oct. 6 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
Benefit luncheon
The fourth Annual “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.