Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema at 8:30 p.m. today at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. The featured film is “Aladdin,” rated PG. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Greenville Museum of Art
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., remains closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19; however, the museum is scheduling private visits for groups of 10 people or fewer. Exhibits on view include “Freeman Vines: Hanging Tree Guitars” in the West Wing Gallery and “Hardscrabble Americana: The Art of Dewey Funkhouser” in the Commons Gallery. For a virtual preview, visit gmoa.org. To schedule a private visit, call 758-1946.
Fill the boot
Pitt County firefighters will continue the long tradition of support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as they kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. Volunteers will with boots in hand will asking for donations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Target shopping center, 3040 S. Evans St., with the backup location being Lowe’s Home Improvement on 3840 E. 10th St. Volunteer will be using appropriate protective gear and practicing social distancing, said Jonathan Landen with the Fountain Fire Department. Donations will help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for local families living with neuromuscular diseases.
GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church is hosting virtual sessions of Griefshare, a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 756-6485.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has resumed limited operations at the main library and all branch locations except Bethel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Bethel will offer curbside pickup 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Libraries will be open for grab and go service: dropping off, searching and checking out materials. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time at the main library and four at branch libraries. Patrons must be 12 years old or older to enter. No public computer access and no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville and Bethel. Curbside service at the Main Library will be suspended. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.
Email community news announcements to community@reflector.com.