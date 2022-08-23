Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Ultimate Pregame Party
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain will hold its ultimate pregame party fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Trade Club at Townebank Tower, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The event will feature food, fun, live music from Blazin’ Keys Dueling Pianos and a silent auction to benefit the clubs. Visit one.bidpal.net/2022upgp/welcome for more information and tickets.
Student greeting
Interfaith Clergy will hold a back-to-school student greeting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Lakeforest Elementary School, 3300 Briarcliff Drive. All clergy are encouraged to come out and help welcome children. Call 717-9600.
Active Adult Social
Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, is holding an Active Adult and Senior Adults social from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 to showcase programs that are designed for adults ages 50 and older through Greenville Recreation and Parks. The event will include a guided hike, painting classes inspired by nature, an introduction to pickleball, kayaking, refreshments and lunch. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/wildwood-park or call 329-4567.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 Memorial Drive. Jerry McRoy will discuss the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument and its removal from the Pitt County Courthouse.
A Night of Hope
Major League Baseball all-star Darryl Strawberry and world champion water skier Kristi Overton Johnson will headline a fundraising event for Victorious Living Magazine’s prison outreach on Sept. 15. The event will be held at Lake Kristi, 3933 Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland. It will include ballpark food and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the Night of Hope event will be from 6:45-8 p.m. Corporate event sponsorships are available. General admission is $50 for adults and $25 for children 12-16.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or deliveries beginning Sept 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $5, 10-inch pots are $10 and 14-inch pots are $20. To have a student contact you or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are from 8 a.m.-noon on school days.
Blessing of the Badges
Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold its blessing of the badges for all first responders from 12:15-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. Masks will be required for guests and participants. The event also will be presented live on Facebook. Call 717-9600 for information.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention’s annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame — Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” The guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50. Visit www.c4fvp.org.