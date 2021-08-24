Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Drive-through pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will distribute boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats 1-3 p.m. today. The pantry is held the first and fourth Tuesday of the month. Call 714-7373.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The last Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market of the season is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., today.
Greene County Wellness Center, 84 Perry Drive, Snow Hill, 2-6 p.m., Wednesday.
Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington, 1:30-6 p.m., Wednesday.
Washington Assembly Of God, 2029 W. Fifth St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 31.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operates a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon today. Walk-ins welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5.
Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Wills and trusts class 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
iPhone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
• Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
• Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
• West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.