Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39 holds its weekly bingo on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The final Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market of the season is from 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Street Summit
The Street Summit Job Fair with speaker Petey Pablo will be held 1-6 p.m. Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is presented by The Daily Drum and Golden Corral. Brown & Wood will provide pizza and Moore’s Old Tyme Barbecue will provide barbecue. Many local businesses and employers are expected to participate. Call 258-6827.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. Reservations are requested and should be made on or before Sept. 1 by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour will be provided. Come out to learn how to help with events, tours and other projects. Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 252-414-2869 for more information.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the museum, 806 Evans St. The event will feature music by The Still Shakers, food from Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque, an open bar, lawn games, a silent auction and raffle items and general summer-themed merriment. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and for more information.
Bookbag drive
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is accepting donations for a bulk purchase of book bags and supplies for students in the Pitt County Schools system through Sept. 12. Make checks payable to the church at 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, 27834, or bring them to the church office. A presentation will be made in October. Call 756-4869.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery beginning Sept. 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us.
Friends of Library sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 30th Annual Used Book Sale will be at the Greenville Convention Center Sept. 16-19. There will be thousands of great items to choose from, including hardbacks, children’s books, and DVD’s. Sept. 16 is the members only sale from 6-8 p.m. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Sept. 19 is $5 bag day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Buy a FOL reusable bag or bring your own. Visit Sheppardlibrary.org for information.