Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold its monthly food distribution 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. The drive-through event is open to anyone in need. Call Larry Chance at 327-8208
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return with amusements and more at 6 p.m. today and continue through Saturday at 324 Sylvania St. Vendors will offer rides, fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature free performances by Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday’s activities include a 10 a.m. parade and free performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Griffins Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets for the Great Big Family Reunion Tour are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Monday. This is a monthly sketching series that will allow patrons and guests to learn about different art styles. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Expungement clinic
N.C. Reentry Innovators for Success will have a free criminal record expungement clinic on Nov. 6. Limited slots available. Register by Sept. 1. Visit www.ncreentryinnovators.org to register or make a donation.
Drive-in movie
U.S. Cellular is hosting a free drive-in movie at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3-4 in at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The screening of Shrek 2 will be open to 250 vehicles free of charge each night. Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass at drivein.uscellular.com. Additional details are available on the site. U.S. Cellular will provide each vehicle with complimentary movie snacks.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual membership meeting and concert at 6 p.m on Oct. 6, at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow the meeting. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
CFVP luncheon
The fourth annual “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Oct. 7 at the Greenville Convention Center. Alicen J. McGowan, author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will speak. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.