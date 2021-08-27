Just wondering when Little League Baseball changed their logo and shoulder patch to that ugly thing they have now? Looks like a generic box of cereal. It had been the same for at least 60 years. Stay with tradition. Everything doesn’t have to change, BYH.
BYH to the writer who claimed that Democrats are being silent now. I have heard many Democrats criticize Biden’s actions on Afghanistan, and some proffer justifications. Debate is good. Especially informed debate.
BYH to Pitt County Schools. You have students sitting in hot classrooms at A.G. Cox! There has been no air conditioning for three days now. Parents want answers and a resolution!
Remember when the president’s “go it alone” and “America First” policy caused our allies to distrust the USA? Some allies even claimed America is not a superpower anymore. Every sentence was parsed with a lie. No, not Trump, Joe Biden. Maybe the media lied when they said he was “Joe Cool.”
BYH, Vidant is now canceling elective surgeries because of the large number of hospitalizations of unvaccinated COVID patients. I am fully vaccinated, I did my part for my fellow humans, but now I cannot get surgery to relieve pain in my leg. I gladly bear the pain — that is what Jesus would do. But still, it hurts.
Bought a large package of fresh kale today. Healthy, right? Cooked them as I always do. They barely covered the bottom of the pot. Normally they nearly fill the pot. Inflation much? Yeah.
BYH, it seems the folks who are fixing the railroad crossings have not quite mastered the art of pavement repair. Every crossing in Pitt County that they have worked on has been a disaster. To say that the repairs have been shoddy would be giving them too much credit. If you wear dentures you may want to grit your teeth when crossing so they do not end up on your floorboard.
Bless your heart news reporters, the police do not charge people for “alleged” crimes. You can give your opinion that the crime “allegedly” occurred, but there is no such thing as charging someone for “allegedly” committing a crime.
Thank you to Pitt Street Brewery for supporting one of the best features of the entire city — the greenway. With it now being at part of the East Coast Greenway network from Maine to Florida, the brewery’s support is greatly appreciated. It is growing in popularity and I am loving all of the new greenway signage all the way to lil Washington. Well done!
BYH to middle management because you are truly caught in the middle. When your supervisor doesn’t value you or your staff where do you go? Find another job!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.