Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will hold its monthly open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday featuring the Smith-Turnage collection of Ayden history. New weekly hours for the museum are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Student greeting
Interfaith Clergy will hold a back-to-school student greeting at 7 a.m. on Monday at Lakeforest Elementary School, 3300 Briarcliff Drive. All clergy are encouraged to come out and help welcome the children. Call 717-9600.
Active Adult Social
Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, is holding an Active Adult and Senior Adults social from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday to showcase programs that are designed for adults ages 50 and older through Greenville Recreation and Parks. The event will include a guided hike, painting classes inspired by nature, an introduction to pickleball, kayaking, snacks, refreshments and lunch. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/wildwood-park or call 329-4567.
Freeboot Friday
Multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker will headline the first Freeboot Friday at Five Points Plaza. The event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday at Fifth and Evans streets. The event also features vendors, inflatables and family activities, food and beverages and will rev fans up ahead of the ECU-N.C. State game at noon Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It’s the first of four consecutive Freeboot events, with more on Sept. 9, 16 and 23. The last Freeboot is Oct. 14, homecoming weekend. Entertainment for the upcoming events has not been announced.
Education Network Reception
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event for educators from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The Education Network Reception is a collaboration of the chamber, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Pitt County Schools to strengthen relationships among local businesses and the school system. Tickets are $30 per person or $250 to host a table of two business representatives and six teachers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/education-network-reception/ to register or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Art gallery opening
The Farmville Community Arts Council will host its grand opening and artist reception for Pitt County’s newest art gallery from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9 at 3725 N. Main St. The council will christen the new gallery adjacent to the Paramount Theater with work from featured artist Olena Zintchouk and the unveiling of the gallery’s new name. The event is free and open to the public.
Messages of hope
The Pitt Partners for Health Mental Health Action Team is looking for businesses and organizations in Pitt County that will display messages of hope and inspiration on their marquee between Sept. 11-17 in celebration of National Positivity Day. The campaign’s goal is to remind everyone that the community is concerned about their well-being and that they are not alone. The three messages are: “You are amazing, remember that,” “Everything that you are is enough” and “You matter more than you’ll ever know.” Notify the Pitt Partners you can display the messages by calling 252-916-6409 or emailing tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.