Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold its monthly food distribution from 5-7 p.m. today at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. The drive-through event is open to anyone in need. Call Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Street Summit
The Street Summit Job Fair with speaker Petey Pablo will be held 1-6 p.m. Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is presented by The Daily Drum and Golden Corral. Brown & Wood will provide pizza and Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque will provide barbecue. Many local businesses and employers are expected to participate. Call 258-6827.
Swamp Stomp
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host its Swamp Stomp 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event will lead participants on trails through the park wetlands with a chance to catch frogs, salamanders and macroinvertebrates, some of which will be examined in the park’s STEAM lab. Cost is $3 for city residents, $5 for others. Masks required; registration limited at greenvillenc.gov. Call 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return with vendors, amusements, free concerts and more through Saturday at Winterville Recreation Park, 324 Sylvania St. The grounds open at 5 p.m. today and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday’s activities include a 10 a.m. parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. Visit watermelonfest.com.
‘The Dreamer’
“The Dreamer,” a chamber opera by Mark Taggart, composer, and Ann McCutchan, librettist, will premiere at a screening at 7:30 p.m. today in Fletcher Recital Hall. The opera, featuring a cast and chamber orchestra comprised of undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty members of the ECU School of Music has been filmed for the presentation, which is free. Face coverings will be required for the Fletcher audience. To view the premiere screening online, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ECUSchoolOfMusicLive.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Distributions are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Everyone in need is welcome. Call 325-4162.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Griffins Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Sunday in the Park
Tailgate will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. A beer garden will be available. Call 758-7256 for weather updates.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Monday. This is a monthly sketching series that will allow patrons and guests to learn about different art styles. Call 747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.